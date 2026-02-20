South Africa: SAPS to Welcome New Members of the Special Task Force

20 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will today welcome 13 Special Task Force (STF) Operators to join the organisation's elite tactical unit.

The STF unit deals with high-risk operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing, which requires specialised skills.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will officiate at the parade of the newly highly trained members of the Special Task Force at SAPS Academy Tshwane.

"The 13 STF Operators have undergone and successfully completed the basic Special Task Force Training Programme, qualifying for the prestigious STF Wings," the police said in a statement.

According to SAPS, they will add to existing capacity of STF Operators that attend to high risk and hostage situations, kidnappings, cash-in-transit robberies and illicit mining operations.

"The other cohort of 16 members will also stand on the parade to receive their Operator Badges after completing all compulsory outstanding courses and one year of operational experience," the police said. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.