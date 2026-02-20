Ethiopia: Special Operations Command Marks 65th Anniversary With Grand Exhibition in Hawassa

Addis Ababa — A major photographic exhibition tracing the history and operational strength of Ethiopia's Special Operations Command has opened in Hawassa, marking the 65th anniversary of the elite unit's establishment.

The exhibition, which forms the centerpiece of the anniversary celebrations, presents a detailed account of the Command's evolution, showcasing historic milestones, operational achievements, and modern military equipment that reflect its growing capabilities.

The event was officially inaugurated by Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula.

The ceremony brought together senior military leaders and regional officials, underscoring the national importance of the occasion.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Deputy Chief of Staff General Abebaw Tadesse, Ethiopian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Yilma Merdasa, Special Operations Command Commander Lieutenant General Shuma Abdata, and Hawassa City Mayor Tiratu Beyene.

Speaking during the celebration, Deputy Commander for Operations of the Special Operations Command, Major General Abebaw Sayid, described the unit as a force that has safeguarded the country's sovereignty through extraordinary sacrifice.

"The Command has cemented the sovereignty and stability of the country through immense sacrifice," he said.

He noted that since its establishment, the unit has operated in multiple theaters under complex and demanding conditions, consistently demonstrating resilience and professionalism.

"We have overcome various complex and challenging circumstances to successfully safeguard the nation," the Deputy Commander stated.

Major General Abebaw emphasized that the anniversary is not only a moment to commemorate past achievements but also an opportunity to reinforce operational readiness and address institutional gaps.

"This anniversary enables us to strengthen our capabilities, address shortcomings, and enhance our readiness for any mission entrusted to us," he said.

In related remarks, officials underscored that the Special Operations Command is a unit that has "written history in blood and bone" in defense of the nation, paying tribute to members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

As part of the celebration, a commemorative book documenting the Command's 65-year journey was launched. A panel discussion exploring the themes and historical insights contained in the publication is scheduled to follow the exhibition.

During the ceremony, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula officially unveiled and blessed the Command's new emblem, symbolizing renewal and continued commitment to national defense.

The program also featured a documentary film highlighting the Command's historical trajectory and current operational capacity.

A display of military equipment offered invited guests and residents of Hawassa a closer look at the unit's evolving technological strength.

The anniversary celebrations are set to continue with a series of events organized by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, honoring the legacy of heroism while reinforcing preparedness for future missions.