Eswatini Applauds Ethiopia's Impressive Mega Development Projects

Addis Ababa — The Kingdom of Eswatini has commended Ethiopia for its strong track record in delivering large scale development projects, highlighting the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a landmark achievement that reflects national resolve and technical capability.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Eswatini's Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Prince Lonkhokhela Dlamini, praised Ethiopia's momentum in executing transformative projects that are reshaping its economic landscape.

Describing Ethiopia's ability to implement mega projects through its own capacity as "impressive and exemplary," he said the GERD stands as clear proof of what determined leadership and coordinated national effort can accomplish.

According to the minister, the dam represents more than a national project. He said it offers a practical blueprint for African countries seeking greater self-reliance in infrastructure development and energy production.

"The GERD not only serves Ethiopia but stands as a vital resource for neighboring nations," he stated, adding that the project has the potential to strengthen regional cooperation through energy sharing.

Prince Dlamini emphasized that electricity generated from the dam could benefit countries across the continent, from southern to northern Africa, reinforcing economic integration and shared growth.

Reflecting on his recent visit, he observed that Ethiopia has undergone visible transformation since his last trip eight years ago.

He pointed to significant improvements in infrastructure, roads, and water supply systems as evidence of sustained development.

"The progress observed is a clear reflection of effective leadership and serves as an inspiring example for other African nations," he said.

In this regard, Prince Dlamini commended Ethiopia's leadership in water sustainability and clean energy, noting that the country's initiatives in renewable power generation and largescale afforestation demonstrate a forward-looking strategy.

The minister further expressed Eswatini's strong interest in deepening collaboration with Ethiopia in the energy sector and other development initiatives, underscoring the importance of African partnerships built on mutual benefit and shared ambition.