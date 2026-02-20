Congo-Kinshasa: France Confirms Its Soldiers Are in DR Congo, but Only to Train Local Troops

France has clarified that its military personnel are in the Democratic Republic of Congo to train members of the country's armed forces, following speculation sparked by images of soldiers wearing French uniform that were shared on social media.

France's embassy in Kinshasa confirmed that French soldiers are carrying out a training mission in Kisangani, a city on the River Congo in north-eastern DRC, until the end of March.

According to the embassy, the operation forms part of a military cooperation agreement between France and DRC established in 2021, and comes at the request of the Congolese government.

Officials issued the clarification after a Congolese journalist posted photographs of soldiers in Kisangani, the French flag visible on their uniforms - prompting speculation about a possible military deployment.

Jungle battalions

According to the embassy, French soldiers are primarily helping to develop specialised battalions within DRC's armed forces, trained to operate in the country's vast tropical forests.

Four units, each numbering around 800 soldiers, have been trained so far. The programme covers skills including defensive and offensive combat, countering improvised explosive devices and first aid.

These battalions were heavily engaged in fighting in the east of the country over the past two years, according to security sources.

DRC's army has been battling armed groups near the Rwandan border since the 1990s, with clashes escalating in early 2025. The conflict has continued despite a peace agreement signed in December between DRC and Rwanda, which is accused of backing the largest militia, M23.

Separate EU training

French officers are also involved in teaching at the military academy in Kinshasa as part of France's cooperation with DRC.

Its training missions are separate from an EU scheme, the European Peace Facility, that has seen the European Union fund training and equipment for troops in eastern DRC.

The EU's support is being delivered by Belgian soldiers, working with a rapid reaction brigade in the city of Kindu.

In December, the UN Security Council voted to extend its peacekeeping mission in DRC for another year due to renewed fighting in the east.

This article has been adapted from the original in French by RFI correspondent Paulina Zidi in Kinshasa.