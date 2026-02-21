Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom CEO Says Telestream Goes Beyond Entertainment to Power Nat'l Digital Growth

Addis Ababa — Ethio telecom has officially launched teleStream, a cutting-edge internet-based streaming platform designed to transform Ethiopia's digital and media landscape.

The platform was unveiled on Thursday evening at Science Museum, marking a major milestone in the company's ambitious corporate roadmap, "Next Horizon Digital and Beyond 2028."

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ethio telecom CEO, Frehiwot Tamiru emphasized that teleStream is positioned as a comprehensive national digital content platform that goes far beyond entertainment.

"It goes beyond mere entertainment," Frehiwot said.

"We are building a massive platform that allows the education and health sectors, as well as various institutions, to easily digitize and market their offerings," according to the CEO.

Frehiwot noted that teleStream is designed to empower key sectors including education, healthcare, tourism, cultural heritage, as well as governmental and non-governmental institutions.

The platform enables these sectors to seamlessly digitize, distribute, and monetize their products and services at scale.

At its core, teleStream functions as a dynamic digital ecosystem for producers, media organizations, and creative industry professionals.

It offers a centralized space where ideas can be transformed into high-quality digital content capable of reaching millions of users nationwide and beyond.

While many institutions already distribute content through various online channels, Frehiwot noted that teleStream differentiates itself by providing integrated, scalable infrastructure that enhances visibility, accessibility, and commercial opportunities.

The platform places particular emphasis on supporting universities and academic institutions, the tourism sector, cultural and heritage organizations, government and non-government entities, as well as private enterprises and innovators.

By bridging technology with creativity and institutional needs, teleStream is positioned as a catalyst for national digital growth--strengthening content production, expanding audience reach, and unlocking new economic opportunities in Ethiopia's rapidly evolving digital economy.

The launching ceremony brought together prominent figures from the creative industry, entertainers, heads of media institutions, and other invited dignitaries, the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported from the scene.