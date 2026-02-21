Sudan: Museveni Pushes for Dialogue to End Sudan War As He Hosts RSF Leader Gendagalo

President Museveni has hosted Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at State House, Entebbe, for high-level talks focused on ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan and restoring regional stability.

The meeting comes amid the devastating war that erupted in April 2023 between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF.

What began as clashes in Khartoum quickly spread across the country, displacing millions of civilians, crippling essential services and triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

During the meeting, President Museveni reiterated his long-standing position that sustainable peace in Sudan can only be achieved through dialogue and a departure from divisive politics.

He cautioned against the politics of identity, arguing that it deepens divisions and undermines national unity.

"When I last visited Sudan, I met President Bashir and advised against the politics of identity instead of the politics of interest," President Museveni said.

"Identity politics is poisonous. It does not yield good results. What matters are shared interests that unite people."

The President emphasized the need for inclusive negotiations and called for African-led solutions to African challenges, urging all parties to prioritize dialogue over military confrontation.

Gen. Dagalo thanked President Museveni for hosting him and commended his leadership on the continent, describing him as a respected statesman.

"Your victory is not only a gain for Ugandans but for the whole continent. We look at you as a wise man of Africa. We truly believe in your principles and your commitment to peace," he said.

He acknowledged the severe humanitarian and institutional challenges Sudan continues to face as a result of the conflict and stressed the urgency of a peaceful resolution.

Gen. Dagalo also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Uganda and the wider region, particularly in trade, education and regional integration, as part of efforts to promote stability and long-term development.