Uganda: UPDF and RDF Reinforce Bilateral Cooperation At Musanze Security Talks

The Seventh Proximity Commanders' Meeting between the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 2 and 5 Divisions and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) 2 Infantry Division concluded on Friday in Musanze District, Northern Province, Rwanda, following three days of high-level discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral security cooperation along the shared border.

The meeting, which ran from Wednesday, 18th February 2026, brought together senior commanders from both forces to review progress since the previous (6th) session held from 30 September to 2 October 2025 in Kabale, Uganda.

Deliberations focused on implementing agreed border security initiatives, tackling illegal cross-border movements, human trafficking, illicit trade, livestock theft, smuggling of illicit brews, and fraud and impersonation along the border.

The delegations reaffirmed the enduring collaboration between RDF and UPDF through continuous dialogue, joint planning, and coordinated operations.

Participants also highlighted the need to expand proximity meeting activities to involve local communities through Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives, environmental protection programs, and joint military exercises.

Speaking on behalf of the RDF leadership, the Commander of the 5 RDF Division, Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, commended the spirit of openness, professionalism, and mutual respect during the discussions.

He emphasized that the engagement reaffirmed both countries' shared commitment to sustaining peace, stability, and trust along the common border.

"As commanders, we reaffirm our close coordination, information sharing, and joint approach to emerging challenges," Karusisi said.

Similarly, the Commander of the UPDF 2 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, reiterated Uganda's commitment to implementing the resolutions of the 7th Proximity Commanders' Meeting and remaining responsive to emerging border issues.

He expressed appreciation for the strategic guidance and support provided by the leadership of both countries in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The next Proximity Commanders' Meeting is scheduled for June 2026 in Uganda, continuing the ongoing efforts to enhance cross-border security and regional stability.