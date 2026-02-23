South Africa Unemployment Falls to Five-Year Low

South Africa's unemployment rate fell to 31.4% in the final quarter of 2025, the lowest level in more than 5 years, according to Statistics South Africa.

The rate declined from 31.9% in the previous quarter and came in below the 31.7% forecast by economists. Net employment rose by 21,000 compared with a year earlier, with gains in transport, social services and construction.

Despite the improvement, about 8.4 million people remain unemployed. South Africa continues to post one of the highest jobless rates globally, with unemployment above 30% since 2020.

The figures offer support to policymakers ahead of the national budget on Feb. 25. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to outline further steps to boost growth and employment.

Improved electricity supply and fewer logistics bottlenecks have supported activity. The International Monetary Fund estimates growth of 1.4% this year, up from 1.3% in 2025. Morgan Stanley expects interest-rate cuts to begin soon as inflation eases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to accelerate reforms to attract investment and improve public-sector efficiency. In October, the government announced a 2.5 billion rand Youth Fund to support small businesses.

South Africa's economy is valued at about $410 billion, the largest in Africa.

Key Takeaways

The drop in unemployment signals gradual improvement but highlights the scale of the challenge. Structural issues, including skills gaps and weak private investment, continue to limit job creation. Lower inflation and possible rate cuts may support demand. Improved power supply reduces constraints on industry. However, growth remains modest relative to labor-force expansion. Fiscal policy will play a key role. Investors will watch whether the budget supports reform while maintaining discipline. Sustained job gains require stronger growth, business confidence and stable infrastructure. South Africa remains a regional hub, attracting migrants from neighboring countries. This adds pressure to the labor market and public services. The recent decline in unemployment is a step forward. Maintaining momentum will depend on consistent reforms, stable power supply and investment in productive sectors.