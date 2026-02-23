Ethiopia Ev Adoption Gains Pace After Gas Car Import Ban

Ethiopia's ban on imported gasoline and diesel cars is driving a rapid shift toward electric vehicles, reshaping one of Africa's smallest auto markets. In 2024, the government barred fossil fuel-powered vehicle imports and cut tariffs on electric models. Duties were reduced to 15% for completed EVs, 5% for semi-assembled units and zero for fully knocked-down kits assembled locally.

EV adoption has risen from less than 1% of vehicles on the road to nearly 6% within 2 years, according to government data. Ethiopia has about 1.7 million vehicles for a population of 130 million, with 13 cars per 1,000 people.

The policy was driven by fiscal pressure. Ethiopia spends heavily on fuel imports and defaulted on its sovereign bonds in 2023 before securing a $3.4 billion IMF program in 2024.

Lower EV tariffs have made new models price-competitive with used gasoline cars. Chinese brands such as BYD and Chang'an dominate showrooms. A BYD Seagull sells for about 3.6 million birr, compared with more than 4.2 million birr for some used gasoline sedans before the ban.

Seventeen EV assembly plants now operate in the country. The government aims for 60 by 2030 and targets 500,000 EVs by 2032.

Ethiopia's power supply supports the transition. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam produces 5,150 megawatts. Electricity costs about $0.10 per kWh, below many regional peers.

About 500 public chargers have been installed, mainly in Addis Ababa.

Key Takeaways

Ethiopia's EV policy reflects energy security as much as climate strategy. As a fuel importer with limited foreign exchange, replacing gasoline demand with locally generated electricity reduces exposure to oil price swings. The country has excess generation capacity and exports power to neighbors. Redirecting that capacity to transport supports domestic value creation. However, scale remains limited. Only 55% of the population has access to electricity, and charging infrastructure is concentrated in the capital. Manufacturing contributes less than 7% of GDP, and most EV production involves assembly of imported parts. The initial surge reflects pent-up demand in a market long constrained by high tariffs. Sustaining growth will depend on credit access, infrastructure rollout and policy stability. Ethiopia's strategy positions it as an early mover in African electrified transport. Whether the transition deepens beyond urban centers will test the durability of the model.