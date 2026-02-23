Somalia President, Opposition Council Fail to Reach Deal in Talks

Mogadishu — Talks between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the opposition-aligned Future Council ended without agreement on Monday, members of the council said.

The meeting, held in the capital Mogadishu, focused on the country's ongoing political crisis, but the two sides failed to bridge differences on key issues including the model for upcoming elections and proposed constitutional amendments.

A member of the council told local media that the discussions concluded without resolving the main points on the agenda, and no joint statement was issued.

The two sides remain divided over the framework for future elections, opposition demands to halt constitutional changes, and mechanisms for managing persistent political disputes.

These issues have long been a source of contention in Somalia's political landscape, with no unified approach yet in sight.

No date has been announced for the resumption of talks, and there has been no official comment from government leaders or the council following the meeting.