Kenya: 24-Hour Rain Alert Issued for Nairobi, Surrounding Areas

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh 24-hour weather alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country starting Sunday.

In it's latest update, the Met Department said the rain will be widespread across southern Kenya between 9:00am on Sunday and 9:00am on Monday, with some areas facing very heavy downpours that could cause flooding.

According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rain (above 50mm) is expected in parts of Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Central Highlands, including Nairobi and South-Eastern Lowlands

Moderate to heavy rainfall (20-50mm) is likely in Western Kenya and nearby regions, while moderate rain (5-20mm) could spread into parts of the South Coast and surrounding inland areas.

The Met Department noted that northern and north-eastern Kenya are likely to remain mostly dry during this period.

"Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert, avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers, and continue to follow updates," the weather man warned.