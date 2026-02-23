Kenya: President Ruto Announces Thika Expressway Construction to Begin in September

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that construction of the long-awaited Thika Expressway will begin in September 2026, in a move aimed at tackling chronic congestion along the busy corridor.

Speaking during a church service at Jesus Compassion Ministry in Ruiru on Sunday, February 22, the President said the new expressway would provide a lasting solution to persistent traffic snarl-ups along Thika Road.

"This traffic jam, after Githurai, causes disruption all the way to Museum Hill. I have a plan. Just as we constructed the expressway from JKIA to Westlands, I will return here in September to begin construction of the expressway from Thika," Ruto said.

The Head of State explained that the planned expressway will stretch from Thika to Museum Hill, significantly easing pressure on the heavily used highway that links Kiambu County to Nairobi's central business district.

Last year in December, President William Ruto announced plans to construct a new expressway linking Thika to Museum Hill in Nairobi, aiming to ease traffic congestion and improve access to the capital.

Speaking during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Ruto highlighted the growing population in Thika and the heavy traffic along Thika Road, which he noted has become increasingly congested with frequent snarl-ups.

"I know that many Kenyans reside in Thika, and Thika Road has become congested and crowded, with constant traffic snarl-ups," he said.

"I take this opportunity to announce that next year, just as we have the Expressway from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, we will also construct an Expressway from Thika to Museum Hill so that citizens who are struggling with heavy traffic can finally get some relief."

The stretch between Thika and Nairobi's Central Business District covers approximately 45 kilometres.

The proposed expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance mobility for thousands of daily commuters.