Kenya: President Ruto Rewards Golf Star Kibugu With Millions After Magical Kenya Open Success

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2026 - President William Ruto has rewarded Kenyan pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu with Ksh 5 million after a stellar show at the Magical Kenya Open.

President Ruto directed Sports Cabinet Salim Mvurya to wire the 22-year-old's bank account for all the hard work in making the country proud.

"Congratulations to one Njoroge Kibugu...you have made the country proud. I direct the Sports Cabinet Secretary here to award the sum of Ksh 5 million so that it can inspire other young sportspersons," the President said.

Kibugu dominated world headlines over the weekend, making history as the only Kenyan to make the cut for the prestigious DP World Tour event.

The 22-year-old recovered from a tough day in office to wrap up his campaign on a high, carding a 5-under-par 65 on a rain-drenched Sunday.

Apart from the Ksh 5 million, Kibugu also received Ksh 2 million from Absa Bank Kenya, who were the presenting partner for the competition.

Speaking at the same time, the bank's chair Mohammed Nyaoga said the youngster's performance is an inspiration to many.