Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Exhorts Youths to Shun Drugs and Substance Misuse, Uphold Discipline

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to young people to remain disciplined and frown upon drugs and substance misuse, a scourge threatening the youth demographic.

Speaking at Igava Training Centre in Marondera this Saturday during National Youth Day commemorations, Mnangagwa urged youths to be the nation's ambassadors.

"Through your language, dress, conduct, hard-work ethic and Pan-African culture, always be proud ambassadors of Zimbabwe and Africa. Regai mutoriro, tumbwa, mbanje neguka. Resist, reject drug and substance abuse. The future of Zimbabwe is in your hands. Together in unity, let us keep marching forward, building a brighter, prosperous future; the Zimbabwe we all want, brick by brick, stone upon stone," he said.

"Remain the true vanguard of both our revolutionary mass party, Zanu PF, and our country, Zimbabwe.

"To you, the young people of our country, here at home and in the diaspora, I call upon you to remain disciplined, loyal and patriotic. Be honest, diligent and innovative," he added.

The 83-year-old leader also said youths should always be active and productive both at community and national levels in order to help achieve an empowered, modern, prosperous and highly industrialised country within the next four years and help realisation of targets set out in the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2.

"I further challenge the youth to be always active and always productive, within communities, right up to the national level across all sectors.

"The targets in our National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030 demand young people who are diligent, focused, hardworking and patriotic. Go ahead and occupy the space.

"Deliver more results in agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, among SMEs, as well as in the science, technology and innovation arena. I have faith and confidence that the current crop of young people in our country is up to the task.

"This year's theme, 'Youth Agenda for Transformation', is appropriate. For this aspiration to be realised, the ideals of discipline, patriotism, loyalty, resilience, volunteerism and service among our youth must be continually entrenched.

"You are not merely spectators in our ongoing development journey; you are active participants and demonstrating remarkable leadership."

Mnangagwa said the government will continue to modernise Youth Service and Vocational Training Centres to deliver 21st century capabilities, in line with the Vocational Training Transformation Road Map.

To coincide with the annual commemorations, a total of 2,123 youths trained under the Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) graduated.