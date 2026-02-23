Somalia: Somali Commandos Seize Key Areas From Al-Shabaab in Central Region

22 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali elite commandos have captured several areas from Al-Shabaab militants during a planned military operation in central Somalia, military officials said on Sunday.

The special forces "Danab," particularly the 163rd battalion alongside units from the 27th division of the Somali National Army, carried out the offensive in areas under the town of Maxaas in the Hiiraan region.

The operation targeted multiple locations, including Isgoyska Cusmaan Indhoole, Ganarubad, Inabaale, Cadiimo Xasan Raqay and Qoryo-qaad, where government forces said they had fully taken control.

Military officers confirmed that security in the recaptured areas has been secured, with troops launching follow-up search and clearance operations to eliminate any remaining militant elements hiding in the areas.

Officials described the offensive as part of intensified efforts by the Somali National Army to liberate civilians from Al-Shabaab control and restore full governance and stability in the region.

The latest gains come as government forces, supported by local militias, continue operations across Hiiraan to prevent Al-Shabaab from regaining a foothold in parts of central Somalia.

