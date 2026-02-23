Rwanda: Inside Kayonza's Irrigation Bid to Mitigate Climate Change Impacts

For three consecutive years, Kayonza has been among the districts with the lowest amount of rainfall, according to Rwanda Metrology Agency. And this has forced farmers to live at the mercy of a sky that refuses to break.

The erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells have moved from occasional threats to a devastating seasonal norm, leaving fields scorched and families reliant on emergency aid.

"We were affected by prolonged drought that scorched our crops. At one point, the government had to provide us with food relief ," recalls Valens Ndakaza, a resident of Mukoyoyo village in Rwinkwavu Sector. "I am an agricultural advisor, and we tried everything possible. The only lasting solution is irrigation."

With a population of over 450,000 residents, Kayonza is the second biggest district with fertile lands, but has often faced challenges of severe drought and low rainfall which has hindered agricultural productivity.

In a decisive move to end this cycle of vulnerability, the district banks on a transformative construction drive under Kayonza Integrated Irrigation Water Management Project (KIIWP), which will enable the construction of the Gishanda dam.

This Rwf4.5 billion project, currently 30 percent complete in the Kabare and Rwinkwavu sectors, serves as the frontline of the district's climate resilience strategy.

"In order to fight drought and climate change, we are building a dam that will store one million cubic metres of water to irrigate 200 hectares," says Theogene Uwitonze, the project manager.

"We will use solar powered systems to pump water uphill and distribute it downhill using gravity through irrigation taps installed in farmers' fields."

The Gishanda dam, expected to be finished by August, will support a cooperative of 560 farmers growing avocado and mangoes.

To ensure immediate productivity, a nursery with over 100,000 seedlings is already operational through a partnership with the Ministry of Defence, and more than Rwf300 million has been paid to 350 residents in expropriation compensation to pave the way for the infrastructure.

Building on this momentum, the broader KIIWP initiative plans to irrigate an additional 4,000 hectares in the Ndego sector by drawing water from Lakes Nasho, Kibare, and Ihema.

"We are committed to ensuring widespread access to water, with the goal of making drought a thing of the past," Uwitonze told The New Times. "We will focus on irrigation projects, especially in Ndego, where the government plans to irrigate 4,000 hectares using modern irrigation equipment. This system will be able to circulate water efficiently."

To overcome the challenges of hilly terrain, the district is deploying solar-powered pumping systems to move water to reservoirs on elevated ground.

"The studies are complete, and we've awarded the contract to develop 2,400 hectares, with another 2,000 hectares still under study," Uwitonze noted. "Once completed, these over 4,000 hectares will permanently address food security issues."

Construction for the wider expansion is slated to begin in early 2027, with planting expected to start as soon as Septemberhte same year.

Fred Hategekimana, the acting Mayor of Kayonza District, emphasized that these localized efforts are anchored by an ambitious, $205 million irrigation project, (Rwf 300 billion). This investment, which will be implemented in phases through 2031, represents a holistic resilience plan that includes irrigation infrastructure development, fruit tree planting, soil conservation, and the promotion of climate-resilient crops.

"As a district, we are investing in fruit tree planting in Ndego, Murama, Kabare and Rwinkwavu sectors, and promoting climate-resilient crops such as improved sweet potato vines and cassava," Hategekimana said.

These efforts are further complemented by the 2024-2029 District Development Strategy, which seeks to increase non-organic fertiliser use from 67.6 percent to 89.1 percent and achieve full coverage of improved seeds.

For residents like Ndakaza, the possibility to irrigate whenever necessary will finally stabilise farmer's productivity and enhance food security in future.

"Rainfall has been insufficient, but once we have this dam, we will irrigate whenever necessary. We expect to increase production and change our way of life," he said.

The Gishanda dam, lake water extraction, and solar technology, according to officials, will enable Kayonza to handle control back to the farmers. As Uwitonze observed, "When farmers control water, they control their harvest. And when harvests are stable, families move from survival to planning for the future."

Other projects include another project by investors and farmers that will drive installation of irrigation facilities in farmland and share production. An ongoing construction of Kanyeganyege dam will also help to maximise the usage of wetlands between Kabarondo and Ruramira. Officials says that with the efforts to mitigate climate shocks, Kayonza could become one of the food baskets of the country.