Somalia: Somali President Chairs Talks With Future Council Amid Dispute Over Elections

22 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Talks between Somalia's federal government and the opposition-aligned Somali Future Council opened at the presidential palace, Villa Somalia, on Sunday, chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The meeting comes amid heightened political tensions, with reports indicating that the opposition bloc is presenting four key proposals it says are critical to shaping the country's political direction and electoral framework.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the first proposal focuses on holding elections in three federal member states--Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and South West State. Opposition leaders are pushing for indirect elections similar to those previously conducted in Puntland State and Jubaland.

President Mohamud, however, is said to favor transitioning the country toward a one-person, one-vote system, allowing citizens to directly elect their representatives, and has opposed a return to indirect voting.

The second proposal centers on reaching consensus over the type of national elections to be adopted. The opposition has suggested reinstating an expanded indirect electoral model, with a larger pool of delegates aimed at improving transparency and addressing longstanding accusations of elite-driven or "selection-based" voting.

A third key issue raised during the talks is adherence to the Provisional Constitution of Somalia. Opposition figures are calling for a review of recent amendments, arguing that changes to the charter require broader political consensus.

The outcome of the talks is seen as crucial in determining Somalia's electoral path, as the country faces mounting pressure to resolve disputes over governance and constitutional reforms ahead of future elections.

