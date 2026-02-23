Somalia: Puntland Leader Deni Holds Talks in Mogadishu to Ease Federal-Regional Tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Puntland's regional president, Said Abdullahi Deni, held consultative talks with members of the public, including traditional elders and residents of the Banaadir region, as part of efforts to ease ongoing political tensions in Somalia.

Speaking during the meeting in Mogadishu, Deni outlined the purpose of his engagement, emphasizing the need to find a lasting solution to the political disputes involving the Federal Government of Somalia.

The discussions form part of broader initiatives by the Puntland leader to promote dialogue and mutual understanding between Puntland State and the federal authorities.

He stressed that enhanced cooperation is essential to achieving political stability and sustainable governance in the country.

Somalia has in recent months witnessed heightened disagreements between federal and regional leaders over constitutional matters and electoral processes, raising concerns about the country's fragile political landscape.