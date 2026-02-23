Ethiopia: PM Abiy Hails Ethiopia's Two-Winged Elite Forces As Symbol of Purpose, Discipline

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has described Ethiopia's two-winged special airborne forces, recognized by their distinctive red bonnets as embodying "purpose in one wing and discipline in the other."

The remarks were delivered during the closing 65th anniversary celebration of Ethiopia's Special Operations Command, held with grandeur at Hawassa International Stadium today.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials and members of the defense establishment, alongside Prime Minister Abiy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Addressing the gathering, Premier Abiy characterized the elite operatives as "exceptional gifts of Ethiopia," reflecting the nation's culture, language, and identity.

"These heroic figures are not just fighters," he said.

According to him, "They (the elite forces) are champions who bring an end to war while proudly waving the green, yellow, and red flag of Ethiopia, a symbol of African freedom."

Emphasizing the long-term vision for a sustainable and enduring institution, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of the Special Operations Command in building and safeguarding Ethiopia while contributing to national transformation.

"Ethiopia's strength lies in the dedication of its children," he stated, reaffirming the country's commitment to preserving dignity, sovereignty, and freedom for future generations.

Peace and prosperity across Africa remain central priorities, he added, noting Ethiopia's continued aspiration to serve as a protective shield for neighboring nations.

From Somalia to Massawa, he said, Ethiopia seeks to promote regional stability, prevent terrorism, and foster shared development.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the elite airborne forces are designed not only to defend the nation but also to address strategic regional challenges, Abiy noted.

The Prime Minister extended congratulations to East African countries and the broader continent, describing the force as a contribution to collective security.

He underscored that the core mission of the unit is to preempt conflict and terrorism, enabling swift and decisive responses to emerging crises.

Reaffirming the Special Operations Command's commitment, PM Abiy said it would continue to uphold the honor of the red bonnet, the national flag, and Ethiopia's dignity, building on a legacy of service in both domestic and international missions.

Through the integration of modern technology and disciplined training, Ethiopia's defense forces, he concluded, remain a reliable bastion of peace for Africa, continuing a tradition of resilience and regional engagement.