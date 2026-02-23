Uganda: Govt Issues Weather Advisory to Help Farmers Navigate Seasonal Changes

Farmers across Uganda are leveraging a timely weather update from the Ministry of Water and Environment to plan agricultural activities as the country transitions from the dry season to the first rains.

The advisory, issued through Permanent Secretary Alfred Okot Okidi, provides guidance on expected weather patterns for the remainder of February 2026, a critical period ahead of the March planting season.

Among those benefiting from the forecast is Ojok Andrew, a farmer from Gayaza, who said the information will help him and fellow farmers schedule activities more accurately.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This update will help us plan as farmers. For a long time, we have been working without knowing when the rains would come, but now we have a clearer picture. Knowing when to expect rain and when dry conditions will continue will help us prepare better," he said.

Ojok praised the Ministry for releasing the forecast on time and called for continued regular updates, noting that accurate weather information is essential for agricultural productivity.

"Farmers depend on rain, but we need the right amount--not too little and not too much. That is why we request the government to keep updating us so that we can prepare in advance," he added.

According to the report, February typically brings hot and sunny conditions, marking the end of the December-February dry season.

However, some areas--particularly the central region around the Lake Victoria Basin and parts of southwestern Uganda--are already experiencing heavy rainfall, while other regions receive occasional showers.

The outlook indicates that the Kigezi sub-region may continue to see intermittent rainfall, while much of the country remains largely hot and dry.

Meteorologists attribute the current rainfall patterns to the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a large-scale tropical system that enhances cloud formation and precipitation.

In addition, a high-pressure system over Southern Africa is influencing regional weather conditions.

As a result, the ongoing rains are expected to persist and gradually spread to more areas. Moderate, isolated rainfall is likely in the Mount Elgon region and districts around the Lake Victoria Basin.

Towards the end of February, rainfall activity is expected to increase over Kigezi and parts of the Central and Eastern regions, while other areas may experience a slight reduction in intensity.

Agricultural experts advise farmers to use the forecast to guide land preparation, planting schedules, and crop selection to minimize risks associated with weather variability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For many farmers, the advisory serves as more than a forecast--it is a vital planning tool.

"We are grateful for this information, and we are going to use it to prepare ourselves and our gardens," Ojok emphasized.

The Ministry has encouraged farmers and the general public to continue following official weather updates to support planning, enhance productivity, and reduce losses linked to unpredictable climate patterns.