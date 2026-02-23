South Africa: Phillipi East Massacre Suspect in Court - South African News Briefs - February 23, 2026

Suspect in Phillipi East Massacre to Appear in Court

A 20-year-old man is set to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court in connection with the Phillipi East massacre that left nine people dead, reports EWN. He was arrested at his Phillipi home over the weekend during an intelligence-driven operation. Police have said that he and another gunman opened fire at an illegal liquor outlet in January, in what is believed to be part of ongoing extortion activities in the area. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said officers tracked the suspect during Operation Lockdown 3, and he will now face his first court appearance.

Gold Rush Frenzy Exposes Hardship in Gugulethu Settlement

The gold rush in the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs, east of Johannesburg, has exposed the deep financial strain facing poor communities, reports SABC News. Gauteng's unemployment rate is at 33%. Residents of the informal settlement have said that they are living in poverty, which results from joblessness. They said that when rumours emerged of gold particles being found in a cattle kraal in the area, many flocked to the area with the hope of striking it lucky. Many now look to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana for plans and funding that could boost economic growth and create much-needed jobs.

Ridgevale Primary Rocked by Abuse and Mismanagement Claims

Ridgevale Primary School in Johannesburg is facing serious allegations of corporal punishment, victimisation, and financial mismanagement, reports EWN. The school governing body, parents, and teachers accuse the principal of failing to protect students and abusing her authority. Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) conducted a formal investigation into the allegations in 2025; however, months later, the SGB says it has not received feedback, findings, or indications of what action has been taken or will be taken. Parents also allege poor accountability and say trust in the school and department has deteriorated. The principal is accused of misusing the school's credit card to attempt to buy alcohol and other items, with an internal report indicating irregular procurement practices and over R43,000 owed to Pick n Pay without SGB approval.

