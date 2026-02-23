Zimbabwe: Tragedy As Vehicle Plunges Into Disused Water-Logged Mine

21 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two people lost their lives while one was trapped underwater after the vehicle, they were travelling in plunged into a disused water-logged mine shaft in Shurugwi, Midlands province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Coronation Mine road, Shurugwi on February 17, 2026, at around 1500 hours.

"A motorist driving an Isuzu double cab with three passengers on board reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and plunged into a disused, water-filled mine.

"The vehicle became submerged and the three passengers were trapped inside the vehicle while the driver escaped unhurt. Two of the passengers died on the spot while the other passenger is still missing," said Nyathi.

This publication could not ascertain by the time of publishing whether the missing third victim was found dead or alive.

