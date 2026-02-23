Zimbabwe: Voting Begins Smoothly in Chegutu Ward 1 By-Election

Voting is currently underway in Chegutu Ward 1 by-election this Saturday, February 21, with independent candidate Tonderai Elisha Dausi expressing confidence in his chances of winning.

Dausi, who is contesting against Zanu PF's Gift Konjana and another independent candidate Charles Birisawu, has faced challenges during his campaign, including the arrest of his supporters and himself on allegations of defacing Zanu PF posters.

Despite these setbacks, the 33-year-old opposition aspirant remains resolute, stating that his team is committed to the democratic process and the people of Chegutu.

"Yes, voting has started perfectly well with all three voting centres opening around 7am. People have started trickling in to cast their ballots and l am confident of winning riding on the youth majority that constitutes the electorate of Ward 1. As l speak, l am on my way to the polling station to cast my vote," Dausi told NewZimbabwe.com.

Zanu PF is optimistic about winning the seat, citing positive feedback from residents regarding the party's response to water and sewer challenges. The party has been campaigning extensively, highlighting its commitment to development and service delivery.

Efforts to get feedback from Konjana and Birisawu were fruitless by the time of publishing.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Councillor Kimpton Mkombwe, who won the seat in the 2023 election under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) banner.