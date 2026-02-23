Zimbabwe: Opposition Is in Alignment With Zanu-PF On Extending President Mnangagwa's Term, Claims Mutsvangwa

Opposition Members of Parliament are on the same side with Zanu PF on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, party spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Zanu PF is pushing to rewrite the country's constitution adopted in 2013 to prolong the lifespan of the presidency and Parliament, thereby suspending the 2028 general elections that would otherwise mark the end of Mnangagwa's rule.

The changes were born out of Zanu PF's conference's resolution that agreed to extend the octogenarian leader's tenure and make it a priority this year.

Despite objections from opposition figures and civil society organisations, Mutsvangwa claimed there is a general consensus on amending the constitution.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"So far we are very happy that there is a common consensus between all the parties in Parliament as to what concerns this bill. There are some discordant voices, but they are discordant voices which are outside Parliament and most of them is the usual crown which has an inborn attitude against Zanu PF.

"They do not want Zanu PF to be in power particularly miffed that our President made it to become the leader of Zimbabwe and they make all sorts of noises," said Mutsvangwa.

The bill also contains a clause that would allow traditional leaders, who under the current constitution are prohibited from delving into politics, to do so.

However, legal experts argue that the proposed amendments must go to a referendum before being passed into law.

Mutsvangwa is confident that the constitutional amendment bill will sail through the August House, which is largely dominated by the ruling party.

"This resolution number one we are very confident as a party that it will sail through Parliament, and it is not peculiar to Zimbabwe. Even president Trump is looking at how he could also get an extension of his term or possibly run again for a third term," he said.