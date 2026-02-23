Zimbabwe: EU Pushes Arrears Clearance, Debt Reform and Wider Trade Footprint in Zimbabwe

The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Zimbabwe, Katrin Hagemann, has announced the bloc's firm commitment to deepen cooperation with Zimbabwe, prioritising progress on arrears clearance, debt restructuring, and expanding trade and investment ties.

Hagemann said this during her first media engagement in Harare, where she outlined her strategic priorities and reaffirmed the EU's intention to build a trust-based, forward-looking partnership across key sectors.

Hagemann stressed that the EU remains a "steadfast and reliable partner", noting that the recent decision by the EU Council to lift all restrictive measures on individuals and entities while keeping the arms embargo in place reflects growing diplomatic confidence and commitment to constructive engagement.

"The European Union reiterates its commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Zimbabwe and to strengthening a partnership built on trust, mutual respect and shared interests," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We look forward to continued engagement that delivers tangible benefits for both Zimbabwe and the EU."

Trade and investment featured prominently in her remarks. The EU remains one of Zimbabwe's largest trading partners, offering duty-free, quota-free access to all 27 Member States. But with only about 200 Zimbabwean companies currently exporting to Europe, Hagemann said significant growth is within reach.

"Reaching the symbolic milestone of US$1 billion in trade is possible," she said, underlining the need for stability, predictability and robust governance to drive private sector expansion and investor confidence.

She also highlighted renewed momentum in the Structured Dialogue on Arrears Clearance and Debt Restructuring, calling it vital for Zimbabwe's re-engagement with international financial institutions. The Ambassador noted the EU's active role in the process and praised the continued cooperation with Zimbabwean authorities, including her co-chairing of the Governance Track alongside the Ministry of Justice.

Beyond economic issues, Hagemann pointed to the EU's wide-ranging development cooperation, spanning agriculture, climate action, biodiversity, governance, health, and youth and women's empowerment. Major EU-backed initiatives include infrastructure support under the Global Gateway Strategy and rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam, a cornerstone of the country's power system.

Looking ahead, she expressed eagerness to engage directly with communities across Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Europe and Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to listen, to learn and to understand the hopes and aspirations that drive Zimbabweans forward," she said.

Hagemann expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, emphasising the universal importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterating that Russia's invasion violates the United Nations Charter.