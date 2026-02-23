Despite ZANU PF ignoring him in death, the party spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has heaped praise on fellow war veteran Blessed Geza, saying he played a key role in ousting longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, adding to his liberation war credentials.

ZANU PF remained silent on the death of Geza, who passed away in South Africa last week due to heart complications.

Despite being a former ruling party legislator and central committee member, ZANU PF officials were conspicuously absent at Geza's funeral.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After detailing Geza's role in the liberation struggle, Mutsvangwa said Geza was instrumental in the military transition that removed Mugabe and replaced him with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"My condolences, I express them to the Geza family. I have historically been very close to that family because two of its members are still alive after going to war. It is a very heroic family or clan.

"He was very active from 2013 onwards in fighting against the usurpation of power the attempts to set up the dynasty by the first Republic's first president. He is the one who brought me into play in the fight against G40. I have a lot I can say about Geza

"He also had excess funds he used generously to support the war veterans. If you remember in 2017 there was an attempt to arrest Mahia and Matemadanda by a clandestine police operation by the G40 and they were looking for them. For your own information, they were hiding in Sanyati at Geza's farm," said Mutsvangwa.

At the time of his death, Geza was at odds with ZANU PF over the governance of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He accused Mnangagwa of overseeing corruption and allowing the government to be captured by a clique of wealthy businessmen.

Mutsvangwa said a faction took advantage of Geza's illness by making him the face of resistance against ZANU PF.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa on late war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza."Few days before he died he was sending messages to my wife"."When you are ill you become vulnerable, Geza was used to attack the president."I would have attended his burial for personal... pic.twitter.com/bqbCcGBV3P-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) February 19, 2026

"He became ill and when you are ill you become vulnerable and of course detractors saw an opportunity to try to use him and they abused him to say some outrageous things about the leadership of the party.

"As war veterans we say it was unfortunate that such a misfortune befell him of being ill and he became vulnerable to being abused by those who feel that hanging on the heritage of the liberation revolution gives them some legitimacy," said Mutsvangwa.