Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya has raised concerns over the Victim Friendly Court (VFC) at the Harare Magistrates' Court, arguing that the facility is unsuitable for adult complainants and undermines his right to a fair trial in his ongoing rape case.

The cleric, who faces allegations of raping four congregants, made the remarks on Thursday during cross-examination by prosecutor Clemence Chimbari.

He is pushing for his matter to be referred to the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe after being denied an open-court hearing.

Magaya also accused the prosecution of orchestrating a predetermined process, insisting that the complainants are not genuine victims but individuals who have been "coached."

"My arrest was unique, my over-detention was unique. Everything was planned before my side of the story," he told the court. "These are general people who have been coached because no crime was committed."

He alleged a coordinated effort between the police, prosecutors and other bodies, indicating that the prosecution team ignored the fact that they received letters of withdrawal from complainants, insisting on persecuting him.

Magaya further alleged that the complainants were being rehearsed. "There is a letter circulating on social media with a lawyer saying those claiming to be victims are in police custody....maybe they are practising how to speak on TV," he said.

Magaya said it is important to be in the same courtroom with the victims so that their demeanour can be seen because this is key in a rape trial.

Presiding magistrate Esthere Chivasa ordered both sides to tour the VFC to observe how it operates after Magaya's defence team argued that they had only seen the facility used for minors.

After a mock hearing in the VFC, Magaya insisted the setup was compromised and incapable of supporting a fair process.

He described the VFC room in detail, calling it structurally inappropriate.

"My fears have worsened. I saw a 41-inch TV, the angle, the size. The room has funny pictures it was clearly designed for infants," he said. "The camera is static, the speakers are not audible. That room won't give me a fair trial."

He argued that key human cues would be lost when testimony is given via camera.

"Speaking and feeling are two different things. If one pretends to cry crocodile tears, that won't be detected on TV. You can't see what's real or duplicate."

Magaya compared the experience to watching sport on television: "A live match and a TV match are two worlds apart. We are dealing with coached people hiding behind a camera."

He questioned why vulnerability assessments had not been conducted before placing adult complainants in the VFC.

"Why didn't the court interview those alleging that I raped them to see if they are vulnerable? A buffer for a 26-year-old? That's a room for kids."

Prosecutor Chimbari reminded him that VFCs are widely used across Zimbabwe, but Magaya insisted the arrangement threatened his safety and his rights.

"I feel my life is in danger. The trial will not be fair at all. This court is for babies, not 26-year-olds."

Magaya returns to court on March 2, when his lawyers are expected to argue for the matter's referral to the Constitutional Court.