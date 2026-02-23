South Africa: Late Former President Mugabe's Son Chatunga Arrested in Johannesburg After Shooting Employee

Discover more Johannesburg Science Tech News Financial literacy courses Bellarmine Chatunga, the son of late former President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in South Africa after allegedly opening fire on an employee at his home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The incident reportedly occurred at his residence in the upscale Hyde Park suburb, where an argument is said to have broken out between Chatunga and the employee, who works as a gardener.

The gardener was shot during the altercation and is currently in critical condition. Medical personnel are attending to the victim.

Police responded to the scene and arrested Chatunga in connection with the shooting. According to reports, another suspect has also been taken into custody.

Gauteng Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered. However, police found a cartridge at the scene as investigations continue.

"The circumstances of the shooting at this stage are still a bit sketchy. As you can see, we have our police units here conducting preliminary investigations. We also have our dog unit currently searching the house for the firearm that is alleged to have been used to shoot the individual.

"At the moment, we will be taking two people into custody. Their ages are 33 and 24. They will be taken in for questioning so that we can determine what actually happened and what led to the shooting

"We did manage to find a cartridge, and that cartridge will form part of the investigation," Nevhuhulwi said.