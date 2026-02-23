Zimbabwe: Zim Concerned By Abuse of UN Charter - Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri

Gibson Nyikadzino — Zimbabwe is concerned by the continued violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter, as this is increasingly seeing some countries agitate for unilateralism as a foreign policy option, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Addressing guests at the Defender of the Fatherland Day organised by the Russian Embassy in Harare on Friday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe will continue to push for the reform of the UN, as violations of Articles 2(4) and 2(7) were threatening principles of maintenance of international peace and security, as enshrined in the charter.

Local news updates Zimpapers publications"We are very much concerned with the gross abuse of the United Nations Charter Article 2(4) and 2(7) that recognises the sovereignty status of states, equality and territorial integrity that is no longer being respected. Multilateralism as a global diplomatic principle is thus being disregarded by certain states. These states are now agitating for unilateralism as a foreign policy approach," she said.

"As we gather to celebrate this important day, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect, non-interference and peaceful coexistence.

"These principles remain central to maintaining international peace and security as espoused by the United Nations Charter through Article 2(4) and 2(7)."

Article 2(4) forbids member states from threatening to use or using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, while Article 2(7) does not authorise intervention in matters within the domestic jurisdiction of any state.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked Russia for vetoing a draft United Nations Security Council resolution in 2008 that would have paved the way for the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Russia's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov said defending and serving the Fatherland has always been sacred for Russians.

He thanked African countries for demonstrating an understanding of the deep-rooted causes of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Not a single country on the continent has ever joined anti-Russian sanctions. Together we advocate for strengthening the continent's role in the multipolar world that is taking shape through our joint efforts," he said.

"Today we celebrate the founding of the Fatherland Day when the special military operation in Ukraine is ongoing.

"We are humbled by the fortitude and self-sacrifice revealed by military personnel on the frontline."

The event was attended by senior Government officials, as well as ZANU PF Politburo members.