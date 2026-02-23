Zimbabwe: Be Active and Productive to Drive Country's Development - President

Zimbabwe's youths should always be active and productive both at community and national levels in order to help achieve an empowered, modern, prosperous and highly industrialised country within the next four years, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the more than 30 000 youths from the country's 10 provinces during the National Youth Day celebrations at Igava Training Centre in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, yesterday, the President said he had "faith and confidence that the current crop of young people" could "deliver more results in agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, among SMEs (small and medium enterprises), as well as in the science, technology and innovation arena".

Discover moreBusiness news insightsTop stories alertsSports news coverage"I further challenge the youth to be always active and always productive, within communities, right up to the national level across all sectors," President Mnangagwa said.

"The targets in our National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030 demand young people who are diligent, focused, hardworking and patriotic. Go ahead and occupy the space.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing the more than 30 000 youths from the country's 10 provinces during the National Youth Day celebrations at Igava Training Centre in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, yesterday, the President said he had "faith and confidence that the current crop of young people" could "deliver more results in agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, among SMEs (small and medium enterprises), as well as in the science, technology and innovation arena".

"Deliver more results in agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, among SMEs, as well as in the science, technology and innovation arena. I have faith and confidence that the current crop of young people in our country is up to the task.

Discover moreZimbabwe news updatesnewspaperAfrica news coverage"This year's theme, 'Youth Agenda for Transformation', is appropriate. For this aspiration to be realised, the ideals of discipline, patriotism, loyalty, resilience, volunteerism and service among our youth must be continually entrenched."

He applauded the youth for actively participating in various programmes and projects across various economic sectors, as well as accomplishments achieved in these sectors.

"Meanwhile, the accomplishments and milestones realised by the youth in various fields confirm that you are indeed becoming architects of Zimbabwe's future," he said.

"Under my Administration, many of you are embracing projects and programmes for climate-smart and modern agriculture, infrastructure development, digital technologies and entrepreneurship.

"You are not merely spectators in our ongoing development journey; you are active participants and demonstrating remarkable leadership.

The youth of today, President Mnangagwa added, must take a leaf from their forebears who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and freedom.

"What we are witnessing across the country reflects that the quest to Vision 2030 of becoming an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society is on course. Well done."

The youth of today, President Mnangagwa added, must take a leaf from their forebears who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and freedom.

"This year's National Youth Day affords us time of reflection, renewal and recommitment to the vital role which the youth play in our country's ongoing socio-economic development.

"As you are aware, the National Youth Day is rooted in lasting values and principles which were championed by our forebears during our protracted struggle against colonialism and the war of liberation," he said.

"Those values remain alive and must be sustained by you, our young people. These also form the bedrock upon which you must defend our country's sovereignty, independence and freedom, while also advancing unity, development, modernisation and industrialisation.

"In this regard, never ever forget that we are masters of our own destiny. The shameful agenda of saboteurs, sellouts and counter-revolutionaries who seek to advance the neo-imperial agenda for 'a few pieces of silver and false fame' will never succeed. As a sovereign nation and independent people, we make no apologies for our sacred duty to continuously defend as well as advance our national interest, for our own good and the well-being of our people. Pasi nevatengesi! (Down with sellouts)."

He also encouraged the culture of dialogue and unity.

Modern capabilities

President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue to modernise Youth Service and Vocational Training Centres to deliver 21st century capabilities, in line with the Vocational Training Transformation Road Map.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, together with other stakeholders, will also continue to implement programmes and projects that ensure no one and no place is left behind.

The 2026 National Budget has already set aside funds that will enable digital and industrial skills for the youth.

President Mnangagwa also said the Government will continue to invest in high-demand skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and data analytics.

"Government is also expanding technical and vocational education to equip you, the youth, with relevant, market-driven skills," said the President.

"In keeping with the Vocational Training Transformation Road Map, Youth Service and Vocational Training Centres are being modernised to deliver 21st-century capabilities.

"This will see infrastructure development and harmonisation of operations across Vocational Training Centres, as well as the establishment of state-of-the-art Youth Service and Vocational Training Centres.

"The new facilities include the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Centre here at Igava and the Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Centre in Matobo."

Under the recently launched five-year economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), the Government will continue to support initiatives for youth entrepreneurship through access to credit, incentives, incubation programmes, along with enhanced support for micro, small and medium enterprises.

President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue to ensure access to education and empowerment for the youth.

President Mnangagwa also said the Government will continue to invest in high-demand skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and data analytics.

The expansion of broadband access, and setting up of digital hubs and rural technology parks will be prioritised, while the national skills audit registry and the Technical and Vocational Education Training curricula will be reformed and updated.

Discipline and loyalty

The National Youth Day celebrations also saw a pass-out parade for youths trained under the Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) programme in 2025.

A total of 2 123 youths were trained under the YSZ programme last year.

President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue to ensure access to education and empowerment for the youth.

"I was also impressed by the young athletes, artistes and Youth Service graduates who showcased their talents. Well done and congratulations to you all for the immaculate displays. Makorokoto, Amhlophe," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Job Fair, which is concurrently taking place at this event, provides valuable insights on career and job opportunities for the youth. To this end, my Government will guarantee that many more of our young people have access to education, training and empowerment opportunities across different sectors."

National Youth Day is observed annually on February 21.

President Mnangagwa exhorted the youth to remain disciplined and reject drug and substance abuse.

"To you, the young people of our country, here at home and in the diaspora, I call upon you to remain disciplined, loyal and patriotic. Be honest, diligent and innovative," he said.

"Remain the true vanguard of both our revolutionary mass party, ZANU PF, and our country, Zimbabwe.

"Through your language, dress, conduct, hard-work ethic and Pan-African culture, always be proud ambassadors of Zimbabwe and Africa. Regai mutoriro, tumbwa, mbanje neguka. Resist, reject drug and substance abuse. The future of Zimbabwe is in your hands. Together in unity, let us keep marching forward, building a brighter, prosperous future; the Zimbabwe we all want, brick by brick, stone upon stone."

Before addressing the youth, President Mnangagwa presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Youth Service and Vocational Training Centre at the institution, where he also planted a commemorative tree.

President Mnangagwa further toured and commissioned the Vocational Training Centre business unit, which comprises a 3hp solar-powered borehole, water reservoir, drip technology and four fish ponds.

Environment Patron Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa also planted a commemorative tree at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Vocational Training Centre.

National Youth Day is observed annually on February 21.

The day celebrates the contribution of young people to Zimbabwe's political, social and economic development.