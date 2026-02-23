Zimbabwe: Youths Should Uphold Ethos of the Liberation Struggle - VP Chiwenga

Youths are duty-bound to preserve the ethos of the liberation struggle, especially as liberation war heroes continue to pass away, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said this yesterday at the funeral wake of Cde Miriam Kangai, widow of national hero, Cde Kumbirai Kangai.

She succumbed to cancer-related complications in South Africa and is set to be buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park this afternoon.

Addressing mourners, VP Chiwenga said the liberation struggle was fought for two main reasons -- reclaiming the land from colonisers and achieving self-determination.

"It is imperative that our youth recognise the sacrifices made by our heroes to ensure that every voice counts and that land is returned to its rightful owners," said VP Chiwenga.

"I reflect on the contributions of our leaders, such as Cde Chitepo and Cde Kangai, who were members of the war council.

"I remember the moment when Cde Charles Dauramanzi received me and my colleagues as we joined the struggle; these experiences are now memories that should never fade.

"It is essential for us to remember that this country was won through sacrifice. It is sacred. People died, blood was shed, and we must never allow ourselves to forget that the freedoms we enjoy today came at a cost.

"What we must focus on now is safeguarding the legacy of those who fought for our liberty.

"We are determined to reach our aspirations as a country and I believe that, in time, our country will be a source of admiration for others."

As he recounted memories from the liberation struggle, VP Chiwenga reflected on the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom.

He expressed his appreciation for the presence of widows of liberation heroes such as Brigadier-General Epmarcus Kanhanga and Cde Charles Dauramanzi.

Cde Kangai's son, Mr Tinayo Kangai, expressed gratitude to Vice President Chiwenga for consoling the family. He said after the death of his father, his mother established the Kumbirai Kangai Foundation, which was meant to support the vulnerable and advance principles of the ruling party, ZANU PF.

Mr Kangai further said the family will continue with the foundation's mission.

"As her children, we will continue our parents' work even after their passing, ensuring that their vision for uplifting the less fortunate endures."