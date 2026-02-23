Zimbabwe: President Leads 2026 National Youth Day Commemorations

President Mnangagwa will today lead the 2026 National Youth Day commemorations at Igava Training Centre in Marondera, where thousands of youths from across the country are expected to gather for the festivities.

More than 3 000 youths are expected to converge for the celebrations, which will be held under the theme "Youth Agenda for Transformation."

National Youth Day is observed annually on February 21.

The day celebrates the contribution of young people to Zimbabwe's political, social and economic development.

It also provides a platform for Government to engage youths in empowerment and nation-building programmes.

This year's commemorations come against the backdrop of the National Youth Empowerment Strategy (2026-2030), launched in October last year.

The strategy seeks to enhance youth participation in the country's economic, digital and social sectors.

Last year, the celebrations were held in Bulawayo in line with Government's decentralisation policy.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to lead a groundbreaking ceremony for a new vocational training centre at the site, to be named the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Vocational Training Centre upon completion.

Exhibitions highlighting youth-led enterprises are also lined up to facilitate partnerships and funding.

Update :

President Mnangagwa arrives

President Mnangagwa has arrived at Igava Training Institute, where he will preside over this year's National Youth Day commemorations in Marondera.

He is also expected to lead a groundbreaking ceremony for a new vocational training centre at the site, to be named the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Vocational Training Centre upon completion.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and now NDS2, Government is implementing several youth empowerment programmes aimed at combating unemployment and fostering development.

Some of the initiatives include the reintroduction of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe (formerly National Youth Service), the US$2 million Presidential Youth Empowerment Revolving Fund and the US$5 million Youth Mining Equipment Scheme. These initiatives are designed to provide skills training, loans and technical support.

In addition, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has established a desk that trained over 20 000 youths between 2021 and 2023, launched the Annual National Young Champion Farmer Awards and developed Provincial Youth Integrated Hubs.

UPDATE :

President launches new youth training centre in Marondera

President Mnangagwa has presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Emmerson Dambudzo

Mnangagwa Youth Service and Vocational Training Centre at Igava in Marondera.

He also planted a commemorative tree.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Also accompanying the President were Vice Presidents Dr Chiwenga and Dr Mohadi.

President Mnangagwa also toured and commissioned the vocational training centre's Village Business Unit.

wThe business unit comprises a 3-horsepower solar-powered borehole, a water reservoir, drip irrigation technology and four fish ponds.

Youth empowerment driving Vision by 2030: Minister Ndudzo

Economic growth spearheaded by the Second Republic has empowered young people across the country, it has been said.

Speaking during his welcome remarks Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Itai Ndudzo, said youth empowerment initiatives are contributing significantly to the attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030.

Adv Ndudzo applauded Government for rolling out major infrastructure projects in Mashonaland East, citing the construction of dams such as Kunzvi Dam, Machekeranwa Dam and Chivhu Dam.

He also highlighted ongoing investments in road networks, health centres and schools, saying the developments are creating opportunities for youth participation in economic growth and national development.

Youth Service in Zimbabwe members entertain delegates with drill displays

Members of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) entertained delegates with disciplined drill displays, showcasing the values, skills and training imparted under the programme.

A total of 2 123 youths were trained under the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme in 2025, as Government intensified efforts to equip young people with skills, discipline and values aimed at improving employability and participation in national development.

The Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, formerly known as the National Youth Service, was reviewed in 2022 to address contemporary youth challenges.

Before its discontinuation due to funding constraints, more than 83 000 youths had been trained under the old programme.

Cabinet of Zimbabwe has since elevated the programme's status, directing that the Youth Service in Zimbabwe certificate be a precondition for admission into State higher and tertiary education institutions, as well as for appointment into the public service and State enterprises and parastatals.

Youth are active participants in national development, says Minister Machakaire

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, has said the country's youth are active participants in national development and are ready to play their part in building the nation.

Hon Machakaire made the remarks as he introduced the Guest of Honour, President Mnangagwa.

The Minister began by thanking Government for rolling out various projects that are empowering young people across the country.

He said the initiatives have enabled youths to actively contribute to national development.

Hon Machakaire noted that Government continues to empower the youth through different projects and vocational training centres, which are equipping them with practical skills.

Youth must drive national development, says President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has called on young people to play their role in the country's development and economic growth.

The President said youths should emulate their counterparts of yesteryear who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

He challenged them to take up initiatives that promote development across the nation.

"The youth of yester-year played their part to bring about the independence, freedom, peace and unity we are enjoying," President Mnangagwa said.

"You youth of today must never shy away from playing your part in the ongoing development incentives in our country."

President Mnangagwa also urged youths to remain patriotic, loyal and to continue working hard to ensure economic development and growth.