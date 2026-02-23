Zimbabwe: AMA Aims to Revolutionise Agric Markets in Zim

interview

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), established under the Agricultural Marketing Act [Chapter 18:24], is a statutory regulatory body within the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. AMA supervises and develops the marketing of agricultural products, including grains, oilseeds and livestock, to create a fair, efficient and structured market environment. The authority has a new chief executive, MRS ALICE MAPFIZA. Zimpapers Agribusiness Reporter EDGAR VHERA spoke to her on the organisation's strategies to help Zimbabwe attain Vision 2030 targets.

As the new CEO, what is your vision for AMA?

My vision is for AMA to be a modern, data-driven and farmer-centred market regulator and development agency that actively enables profitable, competitive and inclusive agricultural value chains by 2030.

AMA will move beyond being seen purely as a regulatory body to being recognised as a strategic market intelligence hub, value chain coordinator and catalyst for agricultural transformation, in line with Vision 2030 and the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy 2.

I also envision improving access to finance for the sector through resuscitation of AMA Bills that will be backed by receipts within a social contract context.

Q: How can AMA strategically align its goals with Vision 2030 objectives to drive agricultural growth and economic transformation?

A: Vision 2030 places agriculture at the centre of economic growth, employment creation and rural development. The thrust of agriculture, under Vision 2030, is to create a self-sufficient and food-surplus economy.

Vision 2030 also envisages the Government improving farmer access to markets for agricultural produce.

AMA's alignment will focus on three pillars: market efficiency and access; value addition; and import substitution. We will support Government priorities by strengthening domestic value chains through the AMA Bills, improving market transparency, facilitating structured markets and promoting local production to reduce the import bill while growing exports.

Q: What are AMA's key focus areas for driving agricultural growth and transformation up to 2030?

A: 1. Market intelligence and transparency -- Building robust, real-time market data systems that inform farmers, policymakers and investors. All this will be done using the Agriculture Information Repository System.

2. Value-chain development and regularisation -- Utilising the AMA Bills to develop critical value chains and promoting local production, thereby moving from fragmented production to organised, standardised and traceable value chains.

3. Market access -- Strengthening and expanding market access for community-based production systems, including village business units, youth and school-based agribusiness initiatives, and irrigation-supported farming schemes, to ensure sustainable participation in formal agricultural markets and inclusive rural economic development.

Q: How will AMA support farmers and agribusinesses to increase productivity and market access?

A: The AMA Bills will support various value chains. AMA will also strengthen linkages between farmers, processors, financiers and exporters. This includes supporting contract farming frameworks, promoting grading and standardisation and integration of trade and production information. Our role is to reduce information asymmetry and market risk, enabling farmers to produce with the market in mind.

What partnerships do you think are critical to achieving Vision 2030 targets?

The Government is committed to leaving no one and no place behind. AMA will prioritise partnerships with Government institutions, private sector processors, financiers, commodity associations, research institutions and development partners. No single institution can transform agriculture alone; collaboration across the ecosystem is essential.

How will you measure progress and ensure accountability?

We will implement clear performance indicators aligned to national strategies, including value chain growth, farmer participation and market access. Regular reporting, stakeholder engagement and internal performance management will be key accountability tools. By 2030, farmers should be able to access markets with no hassle.

How will AMA leverage digital innovations and technology solutions to boost agricultural marketing and farmer outcomes?

AMA will invest in digital market platforms, real-time price reporting, electronic licensing, traceability systems and integrated databases. This will be done through the Agriculture Information Repository System. The system will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support advisory services and market intelligence. Technology must support smarter regulation, faster decision-making and better service delivery.

What are the pressing issues facing agricultural marketing in Zimbabwe, and what is AMA's strategy to overcome them?

Key challenges include the public's perception of AMA and we aim to change that through constant dialogue with various stakeholders and implementation of various initiatives. Some people think AMA focuses on the collection of levies only, yet the authority's core focus is to regulate, develop and promote agricultural markets in a way that protects farmers, ensures fair trade and supports national food security and economic growth.

Other challenges include informal markets, limited financing and fragmented value chains. Addressing these requires policy coherence, enforcement of standards and strong stakeholder coordination.

How important is levy collection?

Levies are a statutory requirement, but they are not the end goal. They are a means to fund market development, data systems and value chain support.

How will you balance short-term needs with long-term goals?

We will stabilise markets in the short term while building long-term systems such as storage, structured markets and data platforms that sustain growth beyond immediate cycles.

Do you have enough capacity to execute the authority's mandate?

Capacity constraints exist, as they do in many public institutions, but they are not insurmountable. My focus is on making use of what AMA currently has and make use of various partnerships to ensure we fulfil our mandate.

Side marketing has affected crops like cotton and sesame. How will AMA address this?

Side marketing undermines structured markets and farmer sustainability. AMA will work with the Government and value chain players to strengthen contract enforcement, improve farmer awareness and create incentives for compliance, while addressing root causes such as delayed payments and price distortions.

How do you plan to boost agricultural marketing in Zimbabwe?

This will be achieved through strengthening domestic markets, improving export readiness, supporting branding and standards and ensuring farmers are market-oriented. Marketing must start at production planning, not after harvest.

What experience do you bring to this role?

I bring years of experience in the agriculture sector, including rural development, lobbying, advocacy, stakeholder coordination and institutional reform. This role requires both technical understanding and strategic leadership to reposition AMA for the future. I am also a farmer in my own right and agriculture is a deep passion of mine.