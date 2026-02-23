Zimbabwe: Why Mahomed Mussa Is Expanding to Residential Areas

Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers has expanded its footprint outside the Harare central business district (CBD) with the opening of a new branch at the Bloomingdale Complex.

This signals a strategic shift to tap into growing demand in residential areas, while maintaining its traditional city-centre presence.

Discover moreLocal crafts and souvenirsNewspaper e-editionsZimbabwe news updatesThe new outlet, trading as Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers, Electrical and Home Centre, is expected to enhance convenience for customers in the Avondale, Mount Pleasant and Emerald Hill suburbs, as well as surrounding areas, who previously had to travel into the congested CBD for wholesale and hardware supplies.

This expansion comes after speculation in late 2024 that the long-established wholesaler was scaling down operations in the CBD.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The company remains active in the city centre and continues to operate from South Avenue, which serves as a primary outlet for grocery and hardware products.

Market observers say the move reflects a broader retail sector trend, with several established businesses repositioning to adapt to changing consumer patterns and operational challenges in the CBD.

In recent years, the Harare CBD has grappled with congestion, limited parking, informal trading pressures and rising operating costs.

As a result, some major retailers have opened branches outside the CBD to improve accessibility and reduce logistical constraints.

Analysts note that decentralisation offers multiple advantages, including proximity to residential customers, improved parking facilities and lower overheads compared to prime CBD locations.

Discover moreDigital marketing servicesValentine's Day flowersNational news updatesThe shift also aligns with urban expansion patterns, as more consumers now reside and shop in outlying suburbs.

For Mahomed Mussa, the Bloomingdale branch represents expansion, positioning the business to capture suburban demand, while retaining its established CBD clientele.

The dual-location strategy also shows confidence in continued consumer spending within both the wholesale and hardware segments.

Industry players say the ability to balance traditional CBD operations with suburban growth nodes may prove critical for long-term sustainability in Zimbabwe's evolving retail landscape.

Businessman and director at Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers Mr Sharif Mussa said the move was designed to provide convenience to customers.

"The latest trend shows that shopping in the CBD has become increasingly frustrating, with numerous touts and heavy traffic disrupting the normal flow of business," he said.

"Many of our customers have told us that Mahomed Mussa is a household name and have urged us to bring our services closer to them outside the CBD."

He said the company intends to keep opening more outlets like the one in Bloomingdale, focusing on convenience and accessibility, bringing its services closer to the people.

"Our goal is to provide customers with convenient, high-quality shopping in a safe and harassment-free environment," said Mr Mussa.

"We intend to continue developing such convenience-focused outlets, subject to demand."

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu said the expansion by Mahomed Mussa aligns with a strategic repositioning by established firms seeking to maintain competitiveness while adapting to shifting urban and consumer dynamics.

"As urban activity patterns shift and consumer preferences increasingly favour convenience, accessibility and decentralised shopping hubs, companies are recalibrating their footprint away from traditional central business districts," he said

"By moving into residential and mixed-use areas such as Bloomingdale, established businesses are positioning themselves closer to emerging customer bases while tapping into new opportunities presented by suburban commercial expansion.

"This growth is also being supported by improved stability, which is helping businesses to regain momentum and pursue expansion strategies."

Market analyst Mr Innocent Marimo said relocating to residential zones closer to customers reduces costs and boosts brand presence, showing a smart shift in Zimbabwe's evolving business landscape.

"Decentralisation is being driven by practical 'push factors' associated with operating in the CBD," he said.

"The central business district has increasingly become congested, highly competitive and more exposed to informal sector activity and SMEs (small and medium enterprises), which has altered the dynamics of formal business performance.

"Moving into strategically positioned residential zones allows businesses to be closer to their target customers, reduce logistical inefficiencies, improve customer convenience and strengthen brand presence in less saturated markets."

Over the past two years, businesses across retail, financial services, logistics and light manufacturing have been moving from the CBD steadily, citing congestion, high rentals, limited parking, erratic municipal services and increased informal trading activity within the CBD as key operational challenges.

For many firms, these factors have translated into higher costs and reduced customer convenience.

As a result, commercial nodes along Sam Nujoma Avenue (formerly Second Street Extension), Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road) and Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road (formerly Enterprise Road), as well as Msasa and other suburban corridors, have emerged as attractive alternatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These areas offer easier access, improved parking facilities, warehousing space and proximity to residential catchment areas where consumer demand is increasingly concentrated.

Property analysts note that the shift is gradually redefining Harare's commercial property market.

While CBD vacancy levels have been edging up, suburban retail parks and mixed-use complexes have recorded firmer occupancy rates, driven by retailers seeking modern space configurations and improved trading environments.

For wholesalers and hardware operators in particular, accessibility and logistics efficiency are critical.

Moving closer to residential areas reduces transportation bottlenecks for customers and allows smoother restocking operations compared to navigating the densely populated city centre.

Commentators say the decentralisation trend is not unique to Zimbabwe, but mirrors patterns seen in other regional capitals where urban extension and infrastructure strain have prompted businesses to follow consumers into suburban growth zones.