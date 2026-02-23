Zimbabwe: Farmgate Value Addition Key to Ending Side Marketing

Zimbabwe's agriculture sector has made remarkable strides in increasing production over the past few years.

From growing the hectarage under sesame and expanding macadamia orchards to steady cotton output and improved grain harvests, the nation is steadily moving towards its Vision 2030 target of building a US$15,8 billion agriculture economy.

Despite these gains in production, one persistent challenge continues to undermine value chains across several commodities: side marketing. While enforcement and regulatory oversight remain important tools in addressing this issue, it may be time to consider a more transformative solution.

Farmgate value addition could be the magic bullet needed to sustainably reduce side marketing while simultaneously increasing farmer incomes.

Side marketing thrives in environments where farmers remain locked into selling raw commodities with limited price control.

In sectors such as cotton, sesame and macadamia, producers often pursue the best available price, especially when raw produce is easily transported and sold through informal channels.

When a farmer's only option is to sell an unprocessed commodity, the price at the farmgate becomes the single determinant of income. If another buyer offers a marginally higher price, the temptation to divert produce becomes significant.

This cycle continues because the value captured at the production level is minimal. Yet the economics of value addition tells a different story. A kilogramme of raw sesame may fetch between US70 cents and US$1 at the farmgate, but cold-pressed sesame oil can retail for more than US$8 per litre on the domestic market, and even higher in export markets.

The difference between these two figures represents more than processing margins; it represents ownership of value.

When farmers or farmer clusters process their produce at or near the point of production, they retain a greater share of the final market price.

The same principle applies to cotton transformed into oil, stockfeed or finished textiles, and to macadamia nuts that are roasted, graded, packaged and branded rather than exported in raw form.

Farmgate value addition changes the dynamics of agricultural marketing.

Instead of being price takers at the bottom of the value chain, farmers become participants in a higher-value segment of the market.

Processed products are less mobile and more structured, making diversion into informal channels less attractive.

When margins increase at source, farmers are less compelled to breach contracts in pursuit of marginal price differences.

In this way, value addition addresses the root economic incentive behind side marketing rather than merely treating its symptoms.

This shift is also consistent with Government policy.

Under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategies, Zimbabwe has placed strong emphasis on value addition, industrialisation and export readiness.

The Agricultural Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy 2 (AFSRTS 2) identifies agro-processing as a cornerstone of agricultural transformation.

The Government's broader industrialisation agenda seeks to move the economy away from exporting raw commodities towards exporting finished and semi-finished goods.

This policy direction recognises that exporting unprocessed products limits national income, exposes farmers to global price volatility and reduces the domestic multiplier effect that comes from processing and manufacturing.

The expansion of irrigation infrastructure across the country further strengthens the case for farmgate value addition.

With irrigation enabling more consistent year-round production, farmers can generate the reliable volumes necessary to sustain small-scale processing enterprises.

Similarly, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, while initially focused on food security and productivity, increasingly contributes to commercialisation pathways as output rises.

Increased production must now be matched with increased sophistication in marketing and processing.

Farmgate value addition also aligns with the concept of rural industrialisation.

Processing does not necessarily require large-scale factories.

It can begin with simple, scalable interventions such as cold-press oil extraction, shelling and grading, drying and packaging. Basic agro-processing equipment within village business units can do the trick.

When communities process their own produce, income remains within the locality, creating employment opportunities and stimulating secondary economic activities.

Youth participation in agriculture becomes more attractive when the sector offers entrepreneurial prospects beyond primary production.

On the export front, global consumer trends increasingly favour traceable, ethically produced and value-added products.

Zimbabwe's sesame, macadamia and cotton sectors are well-positioned to tap into premium niche markets, but capturing these markets requires moving beyond raw commodity exports.

Branded sesame oil, vacuum-sealed macadamia kernels and locally processed cotton textiles command higher prices and strengthen Zimbabwe's competitive positioning.

Value addition, therefore, enhances not only farmer incomes but also the country's export earnings and brand identity.

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) recognises that production growth alone is insufficient to achieve sustainable transformation.

Market systems must evolve alongside output.

The authority is actively advocating for localised value addition as a means of strengthening structured markets, increasing farmer earnings and improving compliance within value chains.

By sharing market intelligence, farmer registration systems and regulatory oversight, and coordinating with stakeholders, AMA aims to make value addition market-led and data-driven.

Investors and development partners have a critical role to play in this transformation.

Access to affordable finance for small-scale processing equipment, technical training in product development and quality assurance, and support for branding and packaging are all essential components of farmgate industrialisation.

Financial institutions can develop tailored credit products for agro-processing clusters, while development partners can assist with capacity building and export readiness programmes. Farmer organisations must also embrace structured value chains and recognise that long-term profitability depends on moving up the value ladder.

Ultimately, side marketing is a symptom of insufficient value retention at source.

When farmers feel adequately rewarded within formal marketing channels, the incentive to divert produce diminishes.

Farmgate value addition offers a pathway towards that reward.

It increases bargaining power, stabilises incomes, reduces post-harvest losses and strengthens rural economies.

Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal moment in its agricultural journey.

The foundation of increased production has been laid.

The policy environment supports industrialisation. Consumer demand for value-added products continues to grow both domestically and internationally.

What remains is the deliberate and coordinated push to process more of what we produce at source.

Tina Nleya is AMA's marketing and public relations manager. Contact details: tnleya@ama.co.zw. Word From The Market is a column produced by AMA to promote market-driven production.