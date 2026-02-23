Zimbabwe: Zifa Rally Behind Mighty Warriors

Polokwane, South Africa — The Mighty Warriors got a timely morale boost following the arrival of Zimbabwe Football Association vice president Loveness Mukura ahead of their tricky COSAFA Cup clash against Zambia this afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3pm at Seshego Stadium.

Zimbabwe arrive in their second Group B clash with the odds heavily stacked against them, but Mukura's surprise visit yesterday could be what the doctor ordered.

"I am happy to join the team in Polokwane; being a former player myself, and vice-president in the association, we understand and value the importance of support for the players," she said.

"It is a huge motivating factor for both the team and us, as the ZIFA executive, to want to do more, as the association has made deliberate efforts to focus on women football's revival and welfare.

"This is why I felt the need for me to be here physically ahead of the huge game."

Fans from the Women Football Supporters Association also arrived in Polokwane on Friday, and will be expected to be rallying behind the team this afternoon.

The Zambians are traditionally among the strongest COSAFA teams who boast multiple titles and a solid competitive record.

In the last 16 games that Zimbabwe have played Zambia, the Mighty Warriors won six, drew five times and lost an equal number.

The outcomes sparked a rivalry that has always provoked debate and anticipation whenever the two sides meet.

In most of their big games, the Zambians are known for scoring early goals and controlling the midfield.

Zambia's history is attributed to their depth, although a narrow group stage escape in the last edition and taking longer to find a first goal in their eventual 3-0 victory over Botswana on Thursday showed defensive gaps.

For Zimbabwe, midfield control and quick transitions could unsettle Zambia, with more focus on link-up play and limiting space for Zambian wingers.

Head coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda highly rates the encounter, which is a potential Group B decider.

"It will be a massive fixture for us, which calls for maximum concentration and enthusiasm if we are to collect the much-needed points," she said.

After beating Eswatini 2-0 in their opening game in the tournament and Zambia overpowering Botswana 3-0, Zimbabwe are second on the log standings due to inferior goal difference.

If Zimbabwe collect maximum points today, it places them at the top of the group, needing at least a point against Botswana (provided Zambia beat Eswatini) to make it to the semis.

However, if they settle for a draw, Zimbabwe will then need to score more goals in their last group game.

A superior goal difference will make them Group B favourites, or the overall best runner-up.

With history and bragging rights weighing heavily in this fixture, Sibanda will be keen to rewrite that script when her charges step onto the Seshego turf.

"What is important is for us to get into this match physically and mentally prepared. We need to be able to quickly identify our opponents' weaknesses and counter them," Sibanda said.

"This trick is to try and deny them the way they usually play. It is a different approach altogether for us, a different style of play, hence we need to be ready."

Vice-captain Christabel Katona is aware that this match can shape their future in the campaign and is adamant the team will surpass last year's bitter ending at the same tournament.

The Mighty Warriors were booted out of the annual regional competition in the group stages, and they are keen to make it to the next round this time.

"We do not want to put ourselves under pressure, we will play our own game, but with clear intention of what we want to achieve," she said.

"We come into the game with renewed confidence after the victory over Eswatini, but we do not want that win to make us complacent or overconfident.

"Our message to the team, especially the rookies, has always been to stay focused as we eye a bigger prize and history.

"I am sure we can make it, especially with all the supporters who have travelled just to rally behind us. Making it to the next round will be our big way of repaying them."