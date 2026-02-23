Zimbabwe: Dinyero - The Nostalgic History Maker

Langton Nyakwenda — Masimba Dinyero laughs easily, but his eyes rarely leave the pitch.

Long before the final whistle of his own career, Dinyero learned that football never really lets you go.

At Stodart Grounds, he stands just off the pitch, arms folded, studying a junior match with the same sharp eye that once made him one of the most talked about players in the country.

He says little while the ball is in play. His gaze follows movement rather than noise, reading body shape, anticipation and decision-making. Every so often, he nods quietly, the kind of approval that comes from recognition rather than surprise.

For the boys, he is just another familiar face watching football. For those who understand the game's history, he is a man who once sat at the centre of one of Zimbabwean football's most fascinating debates.

Time has softened the noise around Dinyero, but it has not dimmed his place in the story of the game.

In 1989, at just 24, he won the Soccer Star of the Year award with Black Mambas, a team that would be relegated that same season.

It remains one of the most unusual honours in local football history, a moment that challenged assumptions about what greatness looks like and where it can come from.

Back then, he was fearless and relentless, capable of shaping matches regardless of the badge on his chest.

Today, as he prepares to turn 61 next month, he carries himself with the calm assurance of someone who has lived through football's highest peaks and quieter chapters.

His nickname, Member In Charge, came from his police background, yet on the field he was known more for intelligence and presence than authority.

His career carried him into defining moments of Zimbabwean club football.

He featured for Blackpool when they reached the semi-finals of the African Cup Winners Cup in 1995, then stepped onto the continental stage again with Dynamos in the CAF Champions League final three years later, reminders of a period when local clubs believed they belonged among the continent's best.

Coaching kept him close to the game long after his playing days ended.

His most recent assignment at Kwekwe United ended in disappointment when the club slipped out of the Premier Soccer League last season, yet even that experience seems to have deepened his conviction about where Zimbabwean football must rebuild.

That conviction explains why he spends so much time at community grounds across Harare, watching junior tournaments with the patience of a man who understands how early talent reveals itself.

The PanJap Under-13 tournament in Mbare last weekend stirred something familiar within him and he lingered long after matches ended, chatting with coaches and parents.

Several boys caught his attention, especially Walter Nyamadzawo of Highgate, whose composure and awareness earned him the best player award.

Watching the young midfielder glide across the pitch seemed to pull Dinyero back to an era when Mbare was the heartbeat of Zimbabwean football development.

"Junior football was very vibrant in Mbare and other centres across Harare. The feeling was great because we would play football all the time," he says.

"Back in the 1970s, we had a lot of junior tournaments happening at Mai Musodzi and other areas. Junior football development was well structured."

There was a time when the suburb produced talent with remarkable consistency, when fields doubled as classrooms and every corner felt like a scouting ground.

Names like Japhet Mparutsa, the first goalkeeper to win Soccer Star of the Year in 1982, and Stanford Mtizwa, whose consistency became a benchmark, still echo through conversations about the game's golden years.

The list stretches further to George Shaya, Edward Katsvere, Garnet Muchongwe, Chamunoda Musanhu, Gilbert Mushangazhike, Hope Chihota, Fanuel Ariberto, Leonard Tsipa, Edward Sadomba and Farai Madhanaga, each part of a lineage that shaped the national game.

"I grew up within Dynamos' junior structures. Our coach Daniel 'Dhidhidhi' Ncube was very strict; he would even beat us in front of our parents if we skipped training," he recalls.

Somewhere along the way, Dinyero believes, that structure weakened. Grassroots football lost its place at the centre of community life and the pathways that once felt natural became harder to find.

"But something went wrong along the way and grassroots football was neglected," he says.

His reflections come at a moment when Zimbabwean football is again searching for direction.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has launched the BancABC Roots Impact Programme, aimed at establishing structured Under-14 and Under-16 leagues for boys and girls across all the 10 provinces, an attempt to rebuild the base that once sustained the national game.

For Dinyero, initiatives like this offer hope, but they must be matched by consistent community tournaments that give young players regular opportunities to compete and grow.

"When we neglect junior football development, we are neglecting the future. Junior football is the foundation. If you don't have it, you end up struggling at international levels," he says.

"The fact that we have become whipping boys at international tournaments is a clear sign of our predicament."

Recent results have reinforced that reality.

Zimbabwe's latest Africa Cup of Nations campaign ended at the group stage once again, while clubs continue to find continental competitions unforgiving.

Simba Bhora's early exit from the CAF Champions League qualifiers served as another reminder of the distance still to travel.

Dinyero does not speak with frustration, but with conviction. The solution lies in returning to basics, encouraging more children to play, creating more tournaments and using football as a positive force within communities.

"We need to start at the bottom going up. Bhora harinyepi. Let's have more of these junior tournaments across the country so that the kids become competitive. Let's have more children playing football across the country," he says.

"Football also removes these kids from the streets where they face the danger of drug abuse.

"In that vein, I would like to applaud ZIFA board member Brighton Ushendibaba for sponsoring the tournament in Mbare, which I believe is the home of football.

"The tournament reminded me of the days when we were growing up in Mbare, playing football every time. Now, our kids are no longer playing football and are exposed to drug abuse."

As the match at Stodart winds down and the boys drift off in small groups, still arguing about chances missed and goals scored, Dinyero remains by the touchline for a moment longer, watching the empty space where the game had just been played.

He has lived long enough to see football change in ways both inspiring and unsettling, yet his faith in its ability to shape lives has not faded. His own journey, from a young player rewriting expectations to a quiet observer of the next generation, mirrors the path of the game he loves, full of promise, setbacks and renewal.

Eventually he turns towards the gate and walks away without ceremony, just another figure leaving the ground after a match, carrying with him a lifetime of memories and a simple belief that somewhere on pitches like this, the future of Zimbabwean football is already taking shape.