Zimbabwe: Zim's New Generation Eyes Olympic Moment

Ellina Mhlanga — On most mornings across Zimbabwe, training starts quietly.

In Bulawayo's busy swim lanes, at school pools in Harare and in small private facilities dotted around the country, teenagers move through familiar routines while coaches keep time and offer short instructions from the deck.

The work is steady and repetitive, but the focus has sharpened in recent months as attention turns to the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Dakar next year.

Similar rhythms are playing out in rowing lanes, on dusty athletics tracks and inside echoing training halls as the country begins shaping a team for the Youth Olympic Games, an event that speaks less about medals and more about the future of sport on the continent.

Later this year, Senegal will host about 2 700 young athletes from around the world for the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games, running from October 31 to November 13.

For the first time, an Olympic event of this scale will be staged in Africa, a moment loaded with symbolism and expectation as the continent prepares to welcome the next generation of global talent.

Zimbabwe has been part of the Youth Olympic story since the inaugural Games in Singapore in 2010, followed by Nanjing in 2014 and Buenos Aires in 2018, but Dakar carries a different kind of meaning.

It feels closer, not only geographically, but emotionally, offering young athletes the rare chance to experience an Olympic environment on home soil, surrounded by familiar rhythms and conditions.

Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) chief executive officer Marlene Gadzirayi says preparations are underway, shaped by the understanding that success at the youth level is built long before athletes step onto the international stage.

"Preparation will be multi-layered," she said, pointing to talent identification through national federations, targeted training camps and increased opportunities for regional competition exposure.

"The plan is designed to ensure athletes are not only physically prepared but mentally resilient for the demands of the Youth Olympic Games."

The Youth Games operate in a space where ambition meets adolescence, where athletes are still balancing schoolwork, growth spurts and the early uncertainty of sporting careers.

That makes planning delicate, requiring patience and precision from administrators and coaches alike.

"The age limit makes preparation unique and challenging," Gadzirayi said.

"It demands precision in scouting, age-appropriate training and balancing education with sport."

Across different codes, federations are quietly assessing potential contenders, watching performances closely, weighing not only talent but temperament, knowing that stepping onto a global stage at a young age can shape careers in ways that last long after the final event.

Last December's African Youth Games in Angola offered a glimpse of what might lie ahead.

Zimbabwe returned home with 21 medals from a squad of 82 athletes competing in athletics, swimming, rowing, cycling, judo and tennis, a result that reinforced belief in the country's emerging talent base.

Swimming and rowing led the way with five medals each, strengthening confidence that Zimbabwe could be competitive in these disciplines when Dakar arrives. Athletics also produced encouraging performances that hinted at growing depth.

Even so, there is a sense of cautious patience as the country waits for confirmation of sport quotas expected in March, which will determine exactly which disciplines will be represented.

"We cannot confidently point to any specific sport codes at the moment," she said, noting that final selections will depend on allocations from organisers.

Beyond competition, the Youth Olympic Games are widely viewed as a bridge between promise and possibility.

Many athletes who have passed through the event have gone on to compete at senior Olympic level, turning it into a testing ground where potential begins to take shape.

Hosting the Games in Africa also brings practical benefits, from reduced travel fatigue to familiar climate conditions, small advantages that can make a difference when margins are tight.

"Yes, hosting the YOG in Africa is an advantage," she said.

"This familiarity can boost confidence and performance."

There is also deeper symbolism attached to Dakar, coming at a time when the International Olympic Committee is led by Africa's most decorated Olympian, Kirsty Coventry, a reminder of how far the continent has come and how much further it hopes to go.

For the athletes themselves, the meaning is simpler and more personal.

It is about testing themselves against their peers, about discovering whether the hours of training translate on a global stage, about seeing how they measure up when the spotlight feels brighter and the stakes feel real.

The Youth Olympic programme also includes education initiatives and cultural exchanges, reinforcing the idea that the experience is as much about growth as it is about results, shaping young people as much as athletes.

Back at training venues around the country, that broader purpose is beginning to settle in.

Coaches talk about discipline and patience. Athletes speak quietly about goals that once felt distant but now feel within reach. Administrators move through checklists and logistics, aware that preparation often happens far from public view.

The months ahead will bring selections, setbacks and breakthroughs, the kind of steady progression that often defines whether promise turns into something lasting.

For a generation of Zimbabwean teenagers, Dakar will be less about a single moment and more about what comes next, a measure of how far their systems, support structures and belief have come, and how ready they are to take the next step in their sporting journeys.