Uganda: Holy Mass for Dr Besigye Hits a Snag

A planned Holy Mass for veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and other political prisoners was abruptly postponed on Monday, moments after family members, friends, and political leaders had gathered for the prayers.

The service, which was organized to pray for Dr Besigye and other detainees, was scheduled to begin at 2pm. However, attendees were informed of the postponement just minutes before the Mass could commence, under circumstances that remain unclear.

A number of Besigye's relatives, supporters, and politicians from different parties had already arrived at the cathedral premises, expecting to participate in the prayer service.

The gathering reflected growing concern among supporters over Besigye's continued detention since November 2024, when he was arrested and charged with treason.

Some attendees expressed disappointment and confusion over the abrupt decision, saying they had not been given a clear explanation for the postponement.

Dr Besigye, a long-time opposition figure and former presidential candidate, remains in custody as legal proceedings related to the treason charges continue.

His detention has drawn reactions from supporters, opposition leaders, and civil society groups, who continue to call for his release or due legal process.

By the time of filing this report, neither church authorities nor the organizers had issued an official explanation for the sudden postponement of the prayer service.