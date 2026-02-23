Uganda: Breaking - Shooting At Kiboga Prison Leaves Three Dead

23 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

Security has been tightened at Kiboga Prison following a fatal shooting incident in which a prison warder allegedly turned his weapon on his supervisors, leaving three dead and the community in shock.

In a statement, the Uganda Prisons Service said it regretted to announce the deaths. The deceased are Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, the Deputy Officer in Charge of Kiboga Prison; Principal Officer I Akishuri Bright, third in command; and Ms Sarah Ayebare, spouse of the Officer-in-Charge.

The incident occurred at around 10am, when Warder Moses Anguyo opened fire on his supervisors before fleeing the facility.

Police were immediately called in and secured the scene, while joint security operations are pursuing the suspect, who remains at large and is considered dangerous.

Authorities confirmed that the firearm used in the attack has been recovered along with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Wamala Region Police spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi told reporters that the shooting followed a routine supervision exercise.

"The Deputy Officer in Charge and the officer on duty were conducting a routine inspection when they found Warder Anguyo Moses using his phone and chatting on WhatsApp, contrary to prison operational procedures," Kigozi said.

He added that the suspect later followed the supervisors and opened fire, killing three people instantly, including the OC's wife who was within the vicinity at the time.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kiboga Hospital for postmortem examinations as investigations continue.

Police have appealed to the public to share any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, as security agencies work to restore calm and accountability at the facility.

The Uganda Prisons Service said the public will be updated on any new developments in due course and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

