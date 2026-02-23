Uganda: Mixed Signals From Government Over Potential Treason Charges Against Bobi Wine

The legal status of Robert Kyagulanyi, president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), remains unclear following contradictory statements from high-ranking government officials regarding potential treason charges.

The confusion arose after the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, suggested that Kyagulanyi was awaiting treason charges.

The minister's comments were made in response to calls for Uganda's Ambassador in Brussels to address international concerns about alleged political persecution by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

However, Uganda Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke swiftly contradicted the statement, asserting that no treason investigations have been sanctioned.

"We have no charges of treason preferred on Hon. Kyagulanyi," Kituuma told reporters. "If any, we shall tell you here. There are not any investigations that I know of happening."

Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has remained in hiding, citing credible fears for his safety. His residence has been under heavy security since January 15, following a tense general election in which he was declared runner-up to incumbent President Museveni.

While police have "debunked" the notion of new legal proceedings, the mere suggestion of treason carries historical weight for the opposition leader.

In 2018, Kyagulanyi was charged with treason following an incident in Arua, when he was accused of leading an attack on the presidential convoy that resulted in a shattered windscreen.

The discrepancy between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Uganda Police leaves both the public and international observers questioning whether the minister's remarks were a premature disclosure of intent, a communication error, or a diplomatic misstep -- leaving Kyagulanyi's legal status uncertain for the time being.