Uganda: Airtel Africa Foundation Commits Shs3.85bn to Strengthen Uganda's Digital Workforce

Airtel Africa Foundation has committed Shs3.85 billion to support Uganda's digital workforce development through its flagship Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship, a four-year scholarship programme targeting high-achieving students from low-income households pursuing STEM courses.

The initiative, which commenced following a rigorous selection process conducted between December 2025 and January 2026, will provide a comprehensive scholarship package to 20 students.

The support includes tuition, accommodation, a laptop, stipend, data plan and structured mentorship throughout their academic journey.

The fellowship attracted more than 300 applications after its launch in December. Following a competitive vetting process led by recruitment firm Q-Sourcing Servtec, 20 students were selected based on academic merit and demonstrated financial need.

The beneficiaries are enrolled at leading institutions including Makerere University, Kyambogo University, ISBAT University, Uganda Christian University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

In Uganda, the fellowship focuses on STEM disciplines such as Information Technology, Computer Science, Cybersecurity and Software Engineering.

The investment comes at a time when the telecom industry is transitioning from traditional voice and SMS services to a data-driven ecosystem powered by Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and data science.

By sponsoring students in critical digital fields, the Foundation aims to address Uganda's growing technology skills gap and reduce reliance on imported technical expertise.

Upon graduation, the students are expected to enter the workforce equipped with industry-ready skills to drive innovation in the local digital economy.

The programme represents an annual commitment of approximately Shs195 million for the current cohort. By removing financial barriers, the initiative enables beneficiaries to focus fully on their studies without the burden of tuition arrears and related pressures.

The timing aligns with national development priorities. According to the World Bank, Uganda's ICT sector contributes about 9 percent to national GDP and is expanding at an annual rate of 14.8 percent.

However, industry research by the GSMA indicates that the sector's full potential -- estimated at an additional Shs14.6 trillion by 2030 -- is constrained by a shortage of skilled professionals.

The fellowship is positioned to support Uganda's long-term digital ambitions under the Digital Uganda Vision 2040 framework by injecting skilled graduates into high-growth sectors such as fintech, agritech and cybersecurity.

Uganda forms part of the Foundation's broader pan-African strategy across 14 countries where Airtel operates. Similar initiatives are being rolled out continent-wide to expand access to quality education and cultivate a network of future technology leaders.

For the 20 Ugandan beneficiaries, the scholarship represents a transformative opportunity. For the telecom and technology sectors, it signals a strategic investment in building the human capital required to sustain Africa's digital transformation.