Uganda: 72 Students Enroll Under Buganda Kingdom's Kkalamu Ngabo Scholarship

A total of 72 students have officially paid their enrollment fees and begun their studies under the Kingdom's educational initiative, Kkalamu Ngabo, for the 2026 academic year.

Kkalamu Ngabo is a Buganda Kingdom education program that covers all tuition fees for students attending various primary and secondary schools, ensuring equitable access to quality education.

The students form the seventh cohort to join the program. Of the 135 students who sat for the entrance examinations at the Buganda Kingdom headquarters in Bulange, Mengo, 72 were selected based on merit, while the remaining candidates were offered partial support covering 50% of their fees.

Admission confirmation letters, affirming inclusion under the Kabaka's scholarship program, were handed over by the Kingdom's Minister for Social Services (Education, Health) and the Office of the Nnaabagereka, Choltilda Nakate Kikomeko.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We urge each student to uphold the values of the Kingdom, honor the Kabaka, and actively participate in the educational and cultural programs established for your growth. Parents, too, must continue guiding their children so that this support translates into excellence and integrity," Nakate Kikomeko said.

The Kingdom's Education Coordinator, Leticia Nakimuli, highlighted the critical role of parents in monitoring their children's progress.

She encouraged continued support for royal educational programs, including financial contributions, noting that funds directly benefit students through the Kabaka Scholarship Fund.

This initiative underscores the Buganda Kingdom's commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting academic excellence, and instilling civic responsibility and respect for cultural heritage among the next generation of leaders.