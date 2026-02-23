Uganda: Airtel Uganda Reports Shs1 Trillion Revenue

Telecom company, Airtel Uganda Limited has announced sustained financial growth for the year ended 31 December 2025, posting revenue of Shs 1,013.4 billion compared to Shs 880.0 billion in 2024.

According to the financial results announced on February 20, the company recorded Profit Before Tax of Shs 639.9 billion, up from Shs 451.7 billion the previous year.

Additionally, profit After Tax rose significantly to Shs 446.8 billion from Shs 316.7 billion.

Operating profit increased by 35 percent to Shs 849.2 billion, delivering a strong operating margin of 37.7 percent.

Accordingly, growth was largely driven by increased data usage and value added services, with the total customer base expanding by 19.2 percent compared to 2024.

Management attributed the performance to strong revenue growth, continued cost efficiencies and stable macro economic conditions.

Net cash generated from operations rose to Shs 1,101.7 billion compared to Shs 899.7 billion in 2024, reflecting improved operational performance. Finance charges net of finance income increased to Shs 209.3 billion mainly due to interest on lease liabilities.

Total market debt reduced from Shs 653.5 billion in 2024 to Shs 645.0 billion in 2025, with the leverage ratio including lease liabilities remaining at a manageable 1.5 times EBITDA.

Subject to shareholder approval, the directors have recommended a final dividend of Shs 3.55 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered at close of business on 8 April 2026 and is expected to be paid on or before 29 April 2026.

The financial statements were audited by Deloitte & Touche which issued an unqualified opinion.