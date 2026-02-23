Uganda: Security Agencies Recover 261 Passports in Intelligence-Led Operation, Arrest Woman in Soroti

Security agencies have arrested a woman in Soroti City after recovering more than 260 passports and several other immigration-related documents during an intelligence-led operation conducted on Sunday morning.

The operation, carried out on February 22, 2026, targeted a residence in Orwadai, Soroti City, following reports that a female adult identified as Tesira Abilo was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of passports and other official documents.

According to Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke, security personnel recovered 261 passports during the raid. Officers also seized several certificates of good conduct and a number of yellow fever vaccination cards believed to have been unlawfully obtained or processed.

"During the operation, we recovered 261 passports, certificates of good conduct, and yellow fever cards. She was issuing them from her residence," ACP Rusoke said.

Authorities state that she is currently under police custody as investigations continue.