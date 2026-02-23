Uganda: URA Removes Kikubo Tax Container Following Public Pressure

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has announced the closure of its temporary tax office container in Kikubo, saying it has served its purpose following public pressure.

The container will be dismantled by close of business today, February 23, 2026, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi confirmed.

Addressing concerns over the temporary setup, Musinguzi thanked the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for maintaining city order.

"The free taxpayer support services previously offered in this container will now be available at our new Taxpayer Support Centre on the Ground Floor, Pearl Towers, Kintante Road, until a permanent office is established closer to the CBD near Kikubo," he said.

"We apologise for the anxiety this debate has caused."

The move comes after public calls for URA to remove the container as part of KCCA's ongoing street cleanup.

Authorities have been clearing vendors and temporary structures to reclaim public spaces, and citizens argued that since vendors are being relocated to designated markets, URA should follow suit.

Voices on X (formerly Twitter) called for immediate action. Journalist Sudhir Bayruhanga wrote:

"You cannot sweep a compound and heap the rubbish in the middle of it. All other structures were removed, and vendors were directed to relocate to gazetted markets. URA can also relocate to any gazetted market if rent is an issue."

Gideon Nova Kwikiriza, President of Ugandans on X, added: "This kiosk MUST be removed!" Meanwhile, user Delay Derrick wrote: "If URA doesn't vacate this walkway, it's clear proof of corruption at KCCA."

URA assured taxpayers that services will continue uninterrupted during the transition. The Pearl Towers centre will provide registration, filing support, and other taxpayer services until a permanent facility is set up.

Last week, KCCA evicted street vendors from the CBD and offered relocation to government markets, a move largely rejected.

By February 19, officials had directed vendors to occupy 2,320 free stalls across city markets, including Usafi, Busaga, Owino, and Wandegeya, with an additional 1,980 stalls in Entebbe, Mpigi, and Mukono.

Vendors dismissed the offer, citing inadequate space, and urged the government to construct dedicated markets.