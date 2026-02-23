Uganda: Next Media 2026 Strategy to Focus On Execution and Accountability

Next Media Group has unveiled its strategic priorities for 2026, placing strong emphasis on execution, accountability, and high performance standards.

The announcement was made by Group Chief Executive Kin Kariisa during the launch at the Transformers Townhall held at Next Media Park on Monday.

The initiative, themed "Executive to Dominate," seeks to align staff focus with measurable results.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the event, Kariisa stressed that clarity of purpose and organizational alignment are critical to achieving results.

"When people understand the focus, the work stops feeling random and starts moving in one direction," he said, framing the discussion around disciplined execution rather than routine planning.

He also lauded employee loyalty and institutional knowledge, noting that some staff members have been with the company for more than 17 years.

"This kind of loyalty and growth says something about the culture we have built and the standards we keep pushing," Kariisa said.

Looking ahead, he said the group's top priority is execution, calling on teams to "tighten time discipline, raise quality, follow through, keep the score, and learn fast."

He warned against perfunctory work, emphasizing that success depends on team cohesion and ownership of outcomes.

Kariisa highlighted digital content as a key growth area, noting the global shift toward streaming platforms.

Staff will be recognised weekly for high-performing content, such as viral digital stories, to encourage innovation and excellence.

"If we lock in as one team, the results will speak loudly, and the next phase of Next Media's story will write itself," he said, signaling a period of intensified accountability and measurable performance for the company.

Posting on social media after the event, Kariisa said he had "walked into our 'Next Conference Centre' to talk about where we're taking the Group in 2026, and I left feeling grounded".

He said moments such as on Monday matter for the alignment needed to keep winning.

"When people understand the focus, the work stops feeling random and starts moving in one direction," Kariisa said.

"Now the strategy cycle is done. The next chapter is to execute. Not ticking boxes, but owning outcomes. Tighten time discipline. Raise quality. Follow through. Keep the score. Learn fast.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If we lock in as one team we are, the results will speak loudly, and the next phase of #NextMediaUG's story will write itself."

He urged employees to continue learning, innovating, and improving as the group positions itself to dominate Uganda's evolving media landscape.