Uganda: Airtel Uganda Strengthens Cash Flow Amid Shs 849bn Operating Profit in 2025

23 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Airtel Uganda Limited has strengthened its operational and financial position in 2025, reporting an operating profit of Shs 849.2 billion with a margin of 37.7 percent.

According to the Airtel's latest financial results for the year ended 2025, the company generated net cash from operations of Shs 1.1 trillion, up from Shs 899.7 billion in 2024.

The figures highlight strong liquidity and the ability to fund ongoing investments.

The results further indicate that the telecom's total market debt, including bank overdrafts and term loans, was reduced to Shs 645.0 billion, keeping the leverage ratio at a sustainable 1.5 times EBITDA.

Additionally, Airtel Uganda expanded its network with 258 new sites, leading to an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses but supporting long-term service coverage and customer satisfaction.

Finance charges net of finance income increased to Shs 209.3 billion. The increase was attributed to interest on lease liabilities, while management ensured overall cost efficiency across network operations, sales, and distribution.

Following the results, Airtel's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Shs 3.55 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, to be paid to shareholders registered as of 8 April 2026 on or before 29 April 2026.

The audited financial statements, signed on behalf of the Board by Managing Director Soumendra Sahu and Chairman Hannington Karuhanga, received an unqualified opinion from Deloitte & Touche.

