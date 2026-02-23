Uganda: Police Launch Full Investigation Into Killing of Teenager in Kibaale

Police in Kibaale District have intensified investigations into the killing of Phionah Nakamate, a 15-year-old girl whose death has alarmed residents and raised concerns about child safety in the area.

Nakamate, daughter of Leonard Irumba and a resident of Kigaaza Village, Bwamiramira Sub-county, was allegedly sexually assaulted before being killed by unknown attackers on Sunday night.

Her body was later found in a bush near the residence of Matia Kasaija in Buyanja Cell, Kibaale Town Council.

Police deployed a sniffer dog, which traced a scent trail to Sky Zone Bar and Lodge, Karuguuza Town.

Detectives subsequently arrested the establishment's co-owners, Tom Baguma and Emmanuel Ndolereire, along with 20 bar attendants to assist with inquiries.

Kibaale District Criminal Investigations Officer, Racheal Wakole, confirmed the arrests and said key exhibits, including a metal screw and a pregnancy test kit, were recovered for forensic examination.

"We have arrested several suspects to help in the investigations. At the scene, we recovered a metal screw and a pregnancy test kit, which will be examined as part of the evidence," Wakole said. She also urged parents and guardians to actively protect their children.

"Parents should take responsibility for their children by ensuring they stay in school and are properly monitored instead of leaving them vulnerable," she added.

Finance Minister Kasaija condemned the killing and called on security agencies to fast-track the investigation.

"Taking someone's life is unacceptable. People must always use lawful means to resolve their issues. The police are here to maintain law and order, and such acts have no place in our community," he said.

Local leaders have also voiced concern. Buyanja Cell Chairperson Martin Lukyamuzi described the incident as painful and urged families to remain vigilant.

"This is a painful incident for our community. Parents must prioritize the safety of their children and closely monitor their movements," Lukyamuzi said.

Police investigations are ongoing as authorities work to identify all individuals involved. The case has sparked renewed calls for community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to prevent violence against children.