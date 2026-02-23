East Africa: Uganda Secures Visa-Free Travel With Egypt and UAE

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced new visa-free travel arrangements between Uganda and Egypt, and between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates, aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and promoting trade.

Under the Uganda-Egypt bilateral agreement, holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries can now travel without visas.

Previously, even diplomatic passport holders needed visas to enter Egypt. Ordinary passport holders are not yet included, as negotiations continue to potentially extend the arrangement.

"Ugandans with diplomatic and official passports can now travel to Egypt without applying for visas. This will enable easier travel and trade between the two countries. However, ordinary passport holders are not included in this arrangement for now," said a ministry official.

Similarly, the agreement with the UAE allows diplomats, officials, and special passport holders from the UAE to enter Uganda visa-free, while Uganda's diplomatic and official passport holders are also exempt from UAE visa requirements.

This arrangement took effect on February 10, 2026. Officials said the deals enhance the recognition of Uganda's official passports, ease government travel, and facilitate bilateral trade.

At the same briefing, the ministry confirmed the recall of two senior officials from the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control.

Major General Apollo Kasita Goa, Chief of Citizenship and Immigration Control, and Johnson Namanya, in charge of Citizenship and Passport Management, were recalled to headquarters. Both were appointed in 2018.

"These two officials have been recalled by the UPDF that deployed them. We appreciate the good work they have done since 2018, especially in addressing the backlog of passport applications. However, our operations will continue without disruption," the ministry stated.

In a related development, security agencies in Soroti East Division arrested a woman found with 261 passports, certificates of good conduct, and yellow fever cards. Her identity remains undisclosed as investigations continue.

Authorities described the arrest as part of a broader crackdown on document fraud to protect the integrity of Uganda's travel and identification systems.

The Ministry also warned the public about fraudsters impersonating ministry officials and urged Ugandans to verify credentials of individuals offering immigration services to avoid scams.